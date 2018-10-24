Region 3-5A, city football title on the line in Rock Hill-Northwestern showdown

The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 25-22 Friday in Rock Hill. The Bearcats intercepted a Falcon pass in the end zone with just over six seconds remaining, giving Rock Hill the win.
Rock Hill led Clover 20-17 late in the two teams' Oct. 12, 2018 game, but the Bearcats faced a third-and-30 to get a first down? What play did the Bearcats call? Well, they turned to their star player, Narii Gaither.
The South Pointe Stallions varsity football team went into the fourth quarter against the Westwood Redhawks Friday one point behind. The Stallions scored twice and ended the game victorious with a 32-21 win.