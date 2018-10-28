Was this the biggest play of Rock Hill High’s 2018 football season?

The Herald’s Bret McCormick talks about Raphael Wright Jr.’s critical third and long catch that helped the Bearcats beat Northwestern on Oct. 25, 2018. McCormick also talks about Indian Land’s first home playoff game since 2011.
