Was this the biggest play of Rock Hill High’s 2018 football season?
The Herald’s Bret McCormick talks about Raphael Wright Jr.’s critical third and long catch that helped the Bearcats beat Northwestern on Oct. 25, 2018. McCormick also talks about Indian Land’s first home playoff game since 2011.
Clover handled Fort Mill in its regular season finale high school football game Oct. 25, 2018, and Blue Eagles coach Brian Lane made his case for why Clover should make the SCHSL 5A state playoffs as a wildcard.
The Rock Hill Bearcats defeated the Nation Ford Falcons 25-22 Friday in Rock Hill. The Bearcats intercepted a Falcon pass in the end zone with just over six seconds remaining, giving Rock Hill the win.
Rock Hill led Clover 20-17 late in the two teams' Oct. 12, 2018 game, but the Bearcats faced a third-and-30 to get a first down? What play did the Bearcats call? Well, they turned to their star player, Narii Gaither.