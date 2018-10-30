Check out the big play that helped Rock Hill’s Donavan Perryman win SoCon weekly award

Rock Hill High grad Donavan Perryman won Southern Conference football defensive player of the week Oct. 29, 2018 after returning a fumble for a touchdown against The Citadel.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service