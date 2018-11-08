Northwestern Trojan is Charlotte Touchdown Club’s comeback player of the year

Northwestern senior D’Arthur Ratchford was recently named the Charlotte Touchdown Club’s Thomas Davis Comeback Player of the Year. Ratchford has overcome a serious staph infection and a torn labrum in his shoulder to get back on the field.
By
Up Next
Northwestern senior D’Arthur Ratchford was recently named the Charlotte Touchdown Club’s Thomas Davis Comeback Player of the Year. Ratchford has overcome a serious staph infection and a torn labrum in his shoulder to get back on the field.
By

High School Football

The Herald’s live updated Nov. 8-9, 2018 high school football scoreboard

By Sam Copeland

scopeland@heraldonline.com

November 08, 2018 06:56 PM

FRIDAY GAMES (Nov. 9)

Laurens 9, Rock Hill 0, 1st QTR

Nation Ford 0, Blythewood 0, 1st QTR

Walhalla 0, South Pointe 0, 1st QTR

Lancaster 7, A. C. Flora 0, 1st QTR

Chester 7, Liberty 0, 1st QTR

READ: Northwestern senior named Charlotte Touchdown Club’s Thomas Davis Comeback Player of the Year

READ: High School Football 411 for the first round of the 2018 state playoffs

READ: The barbed wire fence wasn’t the only unusual thing about this Lewisville Lions basketball scrimmage

READ: Rock Hill runner’s joy at being home helped her survive the mud, blood and tears of NCAA cross country regional at Winthrop

THURSDAY GAMES (Nov. 8)

READ: York 49, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 24, FINAL

READ: Northwestern 54, Boiling Springs 35, FINAL

READ: Indian Land 29, Crescent 14, FINAL

  Comments  