High School Football
High school football quarterfinals are Friday. We’ve got your previews and schedule.
Games to watch
Myers Park (12-0) at Richmond Senior (12-0), Fri, 7:30: This is Richmond’s first 12-win team in nine years and the Raiders are hoping to win their first state championship since 2008. To get closer, the Raiders will need to stop a nationally ranked Myers Park team that beat them 37-14 in a second-round playoff game last season. This one could be high scoring. Richmond averages nearly 44 points per game; Myers Park gets 51.5.
Vance (10-2) at West Forsyth (11-1), Fri, 7:30: Vance upset a Mallard Creek team last week that was ranked as high as No. 13 nationally. The Cougars are now two wins away from returning to the state finals for a second straight season. West Forsyth will challenge Vance’s powerhouse defense with an offense that averages 40 points per game. West Forsyth has won 11 games in three of the past four seasons.
West Rowan (9-4) at Charlotte Catholic (9-3), Fri, 7:30: Two teams that rely heavily on the run will hook up. Catholic has won six straight games in its bid to win a third straight state championship. West Rowan has won seven of its last eight games and upset No. 1 3A West playoff seed Boiling Springs Crest 35-30 last week.
Northwest Cabarrus (12-1) at Weddington (13-0), Fri, 7:30: Northwest Cabarrus is in the quarterfinals for the second straight season after beating Northern Guilford 56-35 last week behind QB Nick Wilds-Lawing, who had more than 300 yards total offense. Northwest will hope its no-huddle offense can solve a Weddington defense that’s allowed an average of five points per game.
Wilmington Hoggard (6-5) at Wake Forest (11-1), Fri, 7:30: Hoggard has lost two of its past three games and three of its last six, but will try to pull off a big upset and reach a regional final. Wake Forest wants to win a fourth straight state championship and will be one of the state’s biggest playoff favorites this week.
Garner (8-5) at Leesville Road (11-0), Fri, 7:30: At one point this season, Garner was 1-5. But the Trojans have won six straight games to arrive in a quarterfinal with unbeaten Leesville Road, the CAP-7 conference champs who dominated Hoke County 43-7 Friday.
Friday’s schedule
NORTH CAROLINA
Class 4AA
West
Myers Park (12-0) at Richmond Senior (12-0)
Vance (10-2) at West Forsyth (11-1)
East
Wilmington Hoggard (6-5) at Wake Forest (11-1)
Garner (8-5) at Leesville Road (11-0)
Class 4A
West
Kernersville Glenn (9-4) at Greensboro Grimsley (11-1)
Jamestown Ragsdale (6-6) at East Forsyth (10-2)
East
Cardinal Gibbons (10-2) at New Bern (10-2)
Scotland County (11-2) at Hope Mills South View (10-2)
Class 3AA
West
Northwest Cabarrus (12-1) at Weddington (13-0)
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (9-4) at Boone Watauga (12-1)
East
Cleveland (12-1) at Lee County (13-0)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (9-4) at Wilmington New Hanover (12-1)
Class 3A
West
West Rowan (9-4) at Charlotte Catholic (9-3)
Kings Mountain (11-2) at Asheville Reynolds 911-2)
East
Fayetteville Sanford (10-3) at Southern Nash (13-0)
Eastern Alamance (13-0) at Havelock (11-1)
Class 2AA
West
West Lincoln (10-3) at Shelby (11-1)
Lawndale Burns (11-2) at North Lincoln (12-1)
East
South Granville (10-3) at Randleman (12-0)
Salisbury (11-2) at Hertford County (11-2)
Class 2A
West
West Stokes (10-3) at Burnsville Mountain Heritage (11-1)
Brevard (11-2) at Reidsville (12-1)
East
West Craven (10-3) at Clinton (11-1)
Elizabeth City Northeastern (10-3) at SouthWest Edgecombe (12-1)
Class 1AA
West
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-2) at East Surry (12-0)
Swain County (11-2) at Bakersville Mitchell County (11-1)
East
North Rowan (9-3) at Tarboro (12-0)
Manteo (11-2) at Edenton Holmes (11-0)
Class 1A
West
Murphy (10-2) at Robbinsville (12-0)
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (11-1) at Elkin (10-2)
East
Northampton County (9-3) at Rosewood (11-1)
Gates County (9-4) at North Edgecombe (9-3)
SOUTH CAROLINA
Class 5A
Upper State finals
Gaffney (10-3) at Roebuck Dorman (13-0)
Lower State finals
Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (12-1) at Irmo Dutch Fork (12-0-1)
Class 4A
Upper State finals
Columbia Ridge View (9-4) at Piedmont Wren (11-2)
Lower State finals
Hartsville (10-3) at Myrtle Beach (12-0)
Class 3A
Upper State finals
Camden (12-1) at Inman Chapman (13-0)
Lower State finals
Bluffton May River (10-2) at Dillon (11-1)
Class 2A
Upper State finals
Saluda (10-3) at Abbeville (13-0)
Lower State finals
Mount Pleasant Oceanside Collegiate (8-4) at Barnwell (13-0)
Class 1A
Upper State finals
Ridge Spring-Monetta (9-4) at Wagener-Salley (12-0)
Lower State finals
Lake View (9-4) at Green Sea-Floyds (10-1)
Comments