Midlands players, coaches picked for SC Palmetto Champions football team

Chapin’s Thornton Gentry was named Lineman of Year and several Midlands players, coaches were named to the 2020 SC Football Coaches Palmetto Champions team.

The team was released Monday night. Twenty-Six players and 10 coaches were picked for the Palmetto Champions All-Star team. Because of COVID-19, the annual banquet was canceled.

Gentry, a North Carolina State signee, was named 5A Lower State Lineman of Year and overall Lineman of Year.

Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts, who led the Silver Foxes to their fifth straight Class 5A title, was named 5A Lower State Coach of Year.

In 4A, state champion AC Flora had two on the team. Receiver Eriq Rice was named 4A Upper State Back of Year and Falcons coach Dustin Curtis was 4A Upper State Coach of the Year. The Falcons won the first state title in school history.

In Class 3A, state runner-up Camden had two on the team. Donovan Edwards was named 3A Lower State Lineman of Year and Bulldogs’ Brian Rimpf 3A Lower State Coach of Year. Gilbert’s Colton Mason was 3A Lower State Back of Year.

In 2A, Army signee and Pelion senior Will Jeffcoat was Class 2A Lower State Lineman of Year.

Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team

Class 5A

Upper State Back: Chance Black, Dorman

Upper State Lineman: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Gaffney

Upper State Coach of Year: Page Wofford, Northwestern

Lower State Back: Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest

Lower State Lineman: Thornton Gentry, Chapin

Lower State Coach of Year: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork

Specialist: Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern

Class 4A

Upper State Back: Eriq Rice, AC Flora

Upper State Lineman: Jaydon Collins, Greer

Upper State Coach of Year: Dustin Curtis, AC Flora

Lower State Back: Dariyan Pendergrass, Hartsville

Lower State Lineman: Chase Simmons, North Myrtle Beach

Lower State Coach of Year: Matt Reel, North Myrtle Beach

Specialist: Bryce Earley, Westside

Class 3A

Upper State Back: Wise Segars and Jackson Crosby. Daniel

Upper State Lineman: Jatius Geer, BHP

Upper State Coach of Year: Jeff Fruster, Daniel

Lower State Back: Colton Mason, Gilbert

Lower State Lineman: Donovan Edwards, Camden

Lower State Coach of Year: Brian Rimpf, Camden

Specialist:Josiah Benson, Daniel

Class 2A

Upper State Back: Cruz Temple, Abbeville

Upper State Lineman:Davis Sutherland, Abbeville

Upper State Coach of Year: Jamie Nickles, Abbeville

Lower State Back: Keshaun Williams, Andrews

Lower State Lineman: Will Jeffcoat, Pelion

Lower State Coach of Year: Randall State, Marion

Specialist: Eli Durham, Andrews

Class A

Upper State Back: Javier Rudolph, Williston-Elko

Upper State Lineman: Justin Hodges, McCormick

Upper State Coach of Year: Mike Sonneborn, Southside Christian

Lower State Back: Jaylen Reeves, Whale Branch

Lower State Lineman: Tyson McFadden, Johnsonville

Lower State Coach of Year: Daryl King, Lake View

Specialist: Henry Tome, Whale Branch

Overall Winners

Specialist of the Year: Kanoah Vinesett, Northwestern

Back of the Year Jackson Crosby, Daniel

Lineman of the Year: Thornton Gentry, Chapin

Coach of the Year:Page Wofford, Northwestern