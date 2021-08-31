High School Football
Major Mr. Football Update, Bishop Sycamore, Trent Dilfer on Talking Preps Tuesday night
Talking Preps is live Tuesday at 8 p.m. On tap:
▪ Recaps from last week’s games with player and coach interviews from top games in Charlotte and Raleigh.
▪ Providence High safety Nate Hajduk takes on coach Greiner on “The Game Show.”
▪ Gary discusses the ESPN/Bishop Sycamore situation and talks Cam Newton, Trent Dilfer and his favorite topics -- the Cowboys.
▪ Chelsea interviews South Mecklenburg High big man Taron Williams.
▪ Chris highlights a major shakedown in our Mr. Football Watchlist and delivers the new statewide top 15 polls by class. Grice breaks down his game of the week: West Charlotte at Independence (with Greiner in the room).
Watch live at 8 on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
