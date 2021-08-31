High School Football

Major Mr. Football Update, Bishop Sycamore, Trent Dilfer on Talking Preps Tuesday night

Talking Preps is live Tuesday at 8 p.m. On tap:

Recaps from last week’s games with player and coach interviews from top games in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Providence High safety Nate Hajduk takes on coach Greiner on “The Game Show.”

Gary discusses the ESPN/Bishop Sycamore situation and talks Cam Newton, Trent Dilfer and his favorite topics -- the Cowboys.

Chelsea interviews South Mecklenburg High big man Taron Williams.

Chris highlights a major shakedown in our Mr. Football Watchlist and delivers the new statewide top 15 polls by class. Grice breaks down his game of the week: West Charlotte at Independence (with Greiner in the room).

Watch live at 8 on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

  Comments  
