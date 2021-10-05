See which teams made jumps in latest SC high school football poll

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Dorman

7. Spring Valley

8. Sumter

9. Riverside

10. Lexington

Others receiving votes: Chapin, Hillcrest, Goose Creek, Cane Bay, Spartanburg

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (17)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. Beaufort

8. York

9. West Florence

10. Catawba Ridge

Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Indian Land, May River, North Myrtle Beach, Irmo, South Aiken

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Gilbert

8. Powdersville

9. Lower Richland

10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Chester, Fairfield Central, Seneca

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Christ Church

9. Phillip Simmons

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Andrews, Andrew Jackson, Cheraw, Newberry

Class A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Lamar

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lake View

9. Great Falls

10. Dixie

Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Green Sea-Floyds, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County

This Week’s Voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News;Tyler Cupp WHRI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Lieble, Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Pete Yanity, WSPA