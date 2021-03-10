A year later, Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen feels better and is preparing for everyday role

Andrew McCutchen was spending most of his time a year ago rehabbing on the backfields of the Phillies’ spring-training complex in Clearwater, Fla., working to be ready for the season just 10 months after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

“It was checking off as many boxes that needed to check off,” McCutchen said. “Even if I wasn’t 100%, it was good enough.”

The three-month delay to the season due to the coronavirus pandemic provided McCutchen more time to get ready, but he still faced live pitching for just three weeks before opening day. He was ready, but it still seemed like a quick return after a devastating injury. He hit just .253 with a .757 OPS in 241 plate appearances.

A year later, McCutchen is enjoying a typical spring training. There’s no more rehab or boxes to check. April 1 is now just opening day, not a deadline to meet. Perhaps a routine six-week camp in Florida could be beneficial once the season begins.

“It’s a lot better to come in and have somewhat of a normal spring,” McCutchen said. “Get the work in that I need to get in and get myself prepared for the season, not think about rehabbing or anything. It’s just getting myself ready as I always have. That’s a big plus.”

The Phillies were able to give McCutchen a rest last season but keep his bat in the lineup by using him as the designated hitter. That won’t be possible this season as National League pitchers will hit again in 2021. McCutchen started 60% of last season’s 60 games in left field, but the Phillies are hoping to give him a bigger workload this season.

They’ll still be able to find him days off, but it won’t be as easy as it was when the DH was an option. But the Phillies also have the luxury of knowing he’s entering the season without the stress of completing a rehab process.

“I prepare to play for a full season, not having any days off. That’s my mentality and that never changes, even last season in the 60 games,” McCutchen said. “The mentality is to play a full season. I can’t speak for everyone. I can’t speak for management or who makes those calls. If they see something and they’re like, ‘Oh, we want to give you a day,’ all I can do is say, ‘I want to play.’

“There’s only one way you can keep playing and that’s how you do on the field, how you look out there, how you’re performing. And if you’re doing well, you’re going to stay out there. The mentality is to play a full season. I feel a lot better than I did at this time last season.”

Howard, Anderson impress

Spencer Howard and Chase Anderson split the first four innings of a 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers in Clearwater as Joe Girardi continues to monitor the competition for the final two spots in the five-man starting rotation.

Howard allowed a two-run homer in the first inning before retiring the next six batters he faced, striking out four. His changeup was excellent and his velocity is up after he was slowed last summer by shoulder discomfort. Howard said this is the best he’s felt in a long time.

Anderson pitched two scoreless innings, allowed one hit, and walked two with one strikeout. Anderson and Matt Moore continue to be the favorites to fill those last two spots to enter the season.

“I think it’s important to do it as quick as we can, but we’re not going to rush to any decisions,” Girardi said about selecting the starters. “I think they’ve had two-inning outings, really for the most part, and that’s it. It’s a little bit difficult to judge on that. Whenever we think it’s the right time, we’re going to do it.”