Carlos Rodon says being non-tendered by White Sox ‘was the motivation I had’ to come back and earn a spot in the rotation

It has been quite a journey for Carlos Rodon.

The Chicago White Sox non-tendered the left-hander Dec. 2, then re-signed him Feb. 1.

He entered camp competing for a spot in the rotation. And he has had a spectacular spring, earning a starting slot.

Rodon reflected on the ride Tuesday.

“The work started this offseason, and it’s been good, it’s been fun,” he said. “I’m just happy to be a part of the starting staff.”

Rodon has allowed four hits in nine scoreless Cactus League innings. He has 10 strikeouts in the three appearances, which include two starts.

“The stuff’s good,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday. “I’ve just been really impressed with his ability to repeat his delivery. Location of his pitches. There’s been a couple of times where he’s missed three pitches and then come back and thrown three strikes. It’s command and the quality of the pitches. Looking forward to sending him out there.”

There was a time it was uncertain whether Rodon would be back. He admits he was a little surprised at first at being non-tendered.

“But it was more of a business decision,” he said. “Baseball is a business. Not many of us want to say that, but it is, though it’s a game we played as children growing up. There’s a business side of it, and I understand that from the club’s perspective.

“But it definitely gave me a lot more motivation. That doubt, when people doubt you, that’s fine. And maybe that’s not what they were thinking, but for me, I thought that. That was the motivation I had.”

Rodon, 28, was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft. He has a 29-33 record and a 4.14 ERA in 97 outings, including 92 starts, over six seasons with the Sox.

He also has been hampered by a variety of injuries.

Rodon was limited to 12 starts in 2017 because of left biceps bursitis and left shoulder inflammation. After having offseason shoulder surgery, he made 20 starts in 2018 and seven more in 2019 before undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery on his left elbow.

He appeared in four games (two starts) in 2020, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA. He went on the 10-day injured list Aug. 4 with left shoulder soreness, was transferred to the 45-day IL on Sept. 13 and returned 11 days later.

“As the player that’s hurt, no one takes it the hardest but us,” Rodon said. “And no one is more frustrated than ourselves. So seeing some success, although it’s spring training, seeing I can make some starts, it’s nice. Ready for the regular season to begin and show that I can be durable.”

Rodon and the Sox agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal a couple of weeks before camp.

Many factors played a role in his decision to return.

“At the time (of the non-tender), that phone call with (general manager) Rick (Hahn), he said he wanted me to come back, and I was all for it if everything worked out the way we liked,” Rodon said. “Fortunately it did.

“As far as the factors, knowing everybody, I know all these guys. I know all my teammates, all the staff mostly. There’s obviously some new faces. Getting a chance to work with (new pitching coach) Ethan (Katz) was a big part of it. I really wanted to work with him. And of course, most of all, this is going to be a winning ballclub. Why wouldn’t you want to come here and play?”

He’ll be part of a rotation with Lucas Giolito, Dallas Keuchel, Lance Lynn and Dylan Cease. Reynaldo Lopez was also in the running for a spot, but the Sox optioned the right-hander to their alternate training site Monday.

“In most cases like Reynaldo, what he needs are extended innings,” La Russa said. “And the innings are not there (for the remaining Cactus League games). To keep them in shape, they are better off going down and working regularly and getting extended.”

Lopez has a 9.00 ERA in 11 Cactus League innings. Despite the numbers, La Russa saw encouraging signs.

“He’s worked on having a real arsenal of weapons,” La Russa said. “Not just his fastball, maybe even two fastballs. He’s got a curve, slider, a change-up. They’re all making progress. Our expectation is he’ll go down there and keep working, keep adding, making those pieces better.”

The Sox considered using Lopez as a long reliever, but they want him available if needed to start.

“It’s much better that Reynaldo is stretching out, and if we need him, he can come up and throw 100-something pitches,” La Russa said. “Better use for his talents and our needs.”