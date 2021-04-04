Yermin Mercedes is the 1st player to start a season with 8 straight hits. A closer look at those at-bats for the Chicago White Sox DH.

Yermin Mercedes didn’t have any superstitions during his record-setting start to the season.

“If you’re good, you’re good,” the Chicago White Sox designated hitter said Saturday.

Mercedes was more than good in his first two big-league starts, with a hit in each of his first eight at-bats.

The 28-year-old made history Friday, becoming the first player in the modern era to go 5-for-5 in his first start.

He began Saturday with three more hits. According to Elias, Mercedes is the first player in the modern era (since 1900) to begin a season with eight straight hits.

“You know, I’d be offering Yerm an extension right now,” Sox reliever Evan Marshall said. “That’s some of the best hitting consecutively I’ve ever seen.”

The streak ended in the eighth inning when Mike Trout caught Mercedes’ fly ball to center. Mercedes received a nice hand from the crowd at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

He finished the night 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the 5-3 loss.

Here’s a breakdown of each of his first eight at-bats.

Friday, batting eighth

— Third inning vs. Andrew Heaney

Mercedes quickly fell behind 0-2 in his first at-bat of the season. He took a pitch and then fouled off a fastball.

But he displayed his two-strike approach that has gained a lot of attention, singling to center for his first career hit on an 85 mph changeup.

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols playfully tossed him the ball and gave him a congratulatory tap.

— Fourth inning vs. Junior Guerra

Mercedes took a changeup for a ball. Guerra then threw a sinker, and Mercedes singled to left. Yasmani Grandal and Adam Eaton scored, giving Mercedes the first two RBIs of his career.

— Sixth inning vs. Chris Rodriguez

Mercedes took a sinker for a strike. He hit the next pitch, a cutter, to left for a single.

— Eighth inning vs. Mike Mayers

Mercedes again got behind in the count 0-2. The first pitch was a cutter and the second a slider.

Mayers went back to the cutter on the third pitch, and Mercedes used an inside-out swing to hit it to right-center for a single.

— Ninth inning vs. Alex Claudio

The Sox tacked on five runs in the ninth. The last two came on a double by Mercedes.

He took a changeup for a strike and fouled off a sinker. Claudio threw another changeup, and Mercedes doubled to left, driving in Grandal and Eaton for a 12-6 lead. The Sox went on to win 12-8.

“Any time you make history, you are doing something well,” Sox starter Dallas Keuchel said Friday.

Saturday, batting sixth

— Second inning vs. Alex Cobb

After taking a ball, Mercedes fouled off two pitches. He took a sinker for a ball to even the count.

Cobb threw a splitter, which Mercedes smashed over the left-field wall for a solo home run. The 421-foot shot, the first homer of his career, gave the Sox a 1-0 lead.

“Don’t do too much, just try to stay right there and swing it,” Mercedes said of his approach in the at-bat.

— Fourth inning vs. Cobb

Mercedes took a strike, then fouled off the next three pitches, each sinkers.

He got the count to 1-2 and on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, another sinker, Mercedes singled to center.

— Sixth inning vs. Cobb

Mercedes saw two more sinkers in the sixth. He took the first for a ball and hit the second to the gap in left-center.

Yoan Moncada scored on the double to give the Sox a 3-2 lead.

Tony Watson got Mercedes to fly out to center on a 3-2 changeup in the eighth, wrapping up the remarkable run.

“I don’t feel mad about something like that,” Mercedes said. “I just keep hitting with my approach and do the best I can do right there.”