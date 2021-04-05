Baseball

Chicago Cubs win their 3rd straight game, 5-3 over the Milwaukee Brewers, as Trevor Williams is perfect through 5 innings of his Cubs debut

MEGHAN MONTEMURRO Chicago Tribune

A four-run fourth inning bolstered Trevor Williams in his Chicago Cubs debut, and the bullpen held on for a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at Wrigley Field.

Williams was perfect through five innings before Omar Narvaez led off the sixth with a single. He earned the win after pitching six-plus innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing two runs, which were charged to him after reliever Jason Adam allowed a three-run homer.

Alec Mills picked up the save as the Cubs won their third consecutive game. The offense hit three home runs, including back-to-back homers by Javier Baez and David Bote.

Williams became the first pitcher to throw at least five no-hit innings in his Cubs debut since Amaury Telemaco threw 5⅔ on May 16, 1996, against the Houston Astros, according to Cubs historian Ed Hartig.

  Comments  

Baseball

Mets start new era by blowing sterling Jacob deGrom start

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service