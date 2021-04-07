Jose Abreu hits 200th career home run to lead White Sox to 10-4 win over Mariners

Jose Abreu hit the 200th home run of his career — a grand slam — for the Chicago White Sox in a 10-4 victory against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

Abreu’s slam came in the eighth inning; it was his second homer this season. Both have been grand slams, with the first coming Friday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Sox hit three homers Tuesday. Zack Collins went 2-for-5 with a three-run blast while Luis Robert went 2-for-4 with a two-run shot.

Andrew Vaughn collected the first hit of his career with a double and Lucas Giolito allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings for his first win of the season. Giolito had 10 strikeouts and one walk — his 11th career game with at least 10 strikeouts.

Collins gave the Sox a 3-0 lead with his home run in the second inning.

The Mariners took advantage of spotty Sox defense in the third to score three runs and tie the game.

Vaughn doubled to right-center in the fourth, giving the Sox runners on second and third with one out, but they failed to score.

Robert gave the Sox a 5-3 lead the next inning with his first home run of the season.

Giolito exited after striking out Evan White to begin the sixth. The first two batters reliever Garrett Crochet faced reached with a walk and a single, but he struck out the next two to end the inning.

Four Sox pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts.

The Sox broke the game open late thanks to Abreu. First he added to the lead with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. One inning later, he hit the grand slam to left.

The Sox (3-3) go for the three-game sweep Wednesday.