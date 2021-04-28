Chicago White Sox’s game tonight vs. the Detroit Tigers is postponed because of rain, with a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday

Baseball
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox’s Wednesday game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, while the second game will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the opener ends but not before 7:10 p.m.
Both games will be seven innings.
The starters for Game 1 will be Carlos Rodón for the Sox and Casey Mize for the Tigers. In Game 2, Dylan Cease will start for the Sox and Matthew Boyd for the Tigers.
