Baseball

Chicago White Sox’s game tonight vs. the Detroit Tigers is postponed because of rain, with a doubleheader scheduled for Thursday

LAMOND POPE Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox’s Wednesday game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader starting at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, while the second game will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the opener ends but not before 7:10 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

The starters for Game 1 will be Carlos Rodón for the Sox and Casey Mize for the Tigers. In Game 2, Dylan Cease will start for the Sox and Matthew Boyd for the Tigers.

