Nick Madrigal out for at least 6 weeks with torn right hamstring, the latest injury to test White Sox

CHICAGO — Injuries have tested the Chicago White Sox all season.

They received another challenge Thursday after placing second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 60-day injured list with a proximal tear of his right hamstring.

Madrigal, 24, suffered the injury Wednesday while attempting to beat Joe Panik’s throw on a grounder to third in the seventh inning of a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. Madrigal went to the ground in the outfield grass after crossing first base and had to be helped off the field.

General manager Rick Hahn said the Sox are “still exploring options and our doctors are talking to different specialists about the treatment protocol, which could potentially include season-ending surgery, or the other extreme may be simply a matter of rest and rehabilitation as the hamstring heals. Regardless of which path we’re on, he’ll be inactive for a minimum of six weeks.”

Madrigal has been a spark at the bottom of the lineup and has been one of the top two-strike hitters in baseball.

Now the Sox must find a way to produce in his absence, much like they have without starting outfielders Luis Robert (torn hip flexor) and Eloy Jiménez (ruptured left pectoral tendon).

“What we’re dealing with here is a first-place team that has overcome numerous challenges already this season,” Hahn said during a conference call before Thursday’s series finale against the Blue Jays. “We’ve seen various guys step up with the opportunities they’ve been provided over the first 10 weeks or so. And over the next several weeks we’re going to have more opportunities for other players internally to be given the opportunity to step up and help us stay afloat, if not ideally expand our lead in the division. That said, it’s obviously very disappointing, for Nick especially but for all of us.”

“Obviously you don’t want to keep heaping these (injuries) on top of each other and creating additional challenges, but if there’s one thing this team has shown over the last several months is its resiliency.”

The Sox entered Thursday at 37-24 and in first place in the American League Central, four games in front of Cleveland.

Madrigal, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft out of Oregon State, is slashing .305/.349/.425 with 10 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 21 RBIs and 30 runs in 54 games. He’s sixth in the American League in batting average and is slashing .365/.420/.568 in his last 20 games.

“He’s met the expectations of what we all saw and our scouts saw when we made the pick a few years back,” Hahn said. “If anything, given the truncated season last year and him making his debut and him having to deal with the shoulder injury last season, you can make an argument that he’s actually come along more quickly than we reasonably could have expected him to.

“And for him to be an established .300 hitter this early in his career certainly bodes well for his future.”

With Madrigal injured, the options at second base include Leury García and Danny Mendick.

“We all feel bad about it,” García said Thursday in a pregame interview. “He’s one of those guys, he plays hard and does everything that he can do for the team. We’re going to miss him a lot.

“I’m trying to stay healthy and help the team.”

García is slashing .234/.291/.297 with six doubles, two triples and 19 RBIs in 49 games. He also has aided in the outfield, but the Sox purchased the contract of outfielder Brian Goodwin from Triple-A Charlotte to help in that department.

Mendick is slashing .200/.302/.309 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 27 games.

“(The) only positive I can think of is we’ve proven we can handle it, play as hard as we can and as good as we can with the guys we have,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We started the spring with deep depth and now we have depth.

“This is a big blow, but the games still count and we have to go forward. I just saw him in the clubhouse. He’s a gamer. The reality is we do have the roster and the attitude and guts to play through it.”

Hahn also provided an update on pitcher Michael Kopech, who went on the injured list May 31 (retroactive to May 28) with a strained left hamstring.

“He’s going to, in the coming days, resume throwing sidelines, bullpens, and possibly have a sim game in the near future,” Hahn said. “We want to see how those go first before we decide whether it makes sense for him to go out on a rehab assignment or we’re able to get enough work done here to be able to just activate him back to the roster.”