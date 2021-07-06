Yasmani Grandal is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with torn tendon in left knee — making him 4th starter White Sox are missing

MINNEAPOLIS — Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning June 30 against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. One inning later, he added a two-run homer.

The game served as an example of how Grandal had recently become the most productive hitter in the Chicago White Sox lineup.

The Sox will be without the catcher for at least a month after placing him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a torn tendon in his left knee.

Grandal is expected to miss four to six weeks, the Sox said.

It’s the latest blow to a first-place team that has been stung by injuries all season and now is missing four starters in Grandal, second baseman Nick Madrigal and outfielders Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert.

“It’s only as difficult as you allow it to be,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “We control our minds and our hearts. If we want to act frustrated and discouraged and that we’ve been unlucky, then we’re going to lose an edge.

“We remind ourselves. We look around at Minnesota — they don’t have (center fielder Byron) Buxton. Everybody’s getting hurt. It’s how you can handle it. The games count. Somebody’s going to play in their place.

“We worry more about Yasmani. He was as productive as any position player we had here for the last month or so. It’s just a tough break for us. Tougher for him.”

Grandal left Monday’s game against the Twins at Target Field during a sixth-inning at-bat. He checked his swing on an 0-2 pitch, hobbled out of the batter’s box and fell to the ground in pain. Grandal had to be helped off the field.

“I just think it was the twist he made as he made his swing,” La Russa said. “Something got caught. It didn’t free up. You make a turn on it and it got caught and something popped. I’m anxious to get the full diagnosis.”

The switch-hitting Grandal is slashing .188/.388/.436 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 63 games. He’s second in the majors with 60 walks.

“He’s very important, obviously, what he’s able to do offensively and defensively,” Sox pitcher Dylan Cease said after Monday’s game. “We all know what he can do. He’s great defensively and he’s a great pitch caller.”

Grandal had hits in 10 of his last 12 games, going 12 for 37 (.324) with four homers and 14 RBIs during the stretch.

“The catching side is always first; he’s done a real good job,” La Russa said. “He’s handled pitching and our starting rotation has been excellent. He’s been a part of it. The bullpen’s come in and done a good job.

“It’s well-documented that he’s always been good (batting) from the right side. The left side, he started out trying to hook the ball a little too much, but he walked. And then three weeks ago, we saw him get base hits to left-center and still pull the ball. He was productive. He was hitting in the middle of the lineup and got a lot of big hits for us. Somebody else has to get them now.”

In Tuesday’s corresponding move, the Sox recalled catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Charlotte to back up Zack Collins.

Zavala, 27, is hitting .178 with four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games with Charlotte. He made his major league debut with the Sox in 2019, going 1 for 12 (.083) in five games.

He’s slated to start Wednesday’s series finale, catching Lance Lynn.

“He caught a couple bullpens for Lance during spring training, and he knows Seby’s reputation,” La Russa said. “I talked to Lance, and he’s looking forward to it.”

Asked if the Sox might be in the market for a veteran catcher, La Russa said: “If there is a move the front office can make that’s reasonable ... but to do something unreasonable I don’t think is necessary.

“One thing is Zack earned the job. Zack’s caught a lot of big games, and when we first got here, Zack moved in a position to where people were complimenting him like that. But Seby is the guy that everyone felt of the three guys (including Yermín Mercedes) was the one that was most polished as far as handling pitching and handling the game prep.

“We’re going to think our way through with our catchers. Zack’s had some big hits. I watched Seby a little bit when he played. He’s got a nice stroke. If something’s reasonable, I think our guys will be interested. If not, don’t do anything that’s going to be unreasonable just to make a move.”