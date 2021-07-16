Giants place Kevin Gausman on family medical emergency list, make several roster moves

Giants ace Kevin Gausman was scratched from his scheduled Friday start in St. Louis and placed on the Family Medical Emergency Leave list.

The Giants announced the transaction hours before the team was preparing to open the second half with a three-game series against the Cardinals. Right-hander Logan Webb, who was expected to pitch for Low-A San Jose on Thursday, did not make an appearance in the minors and will instead start in Gausman’s place at Busch Stadium.

The club made several other roster moves Friday as the Giants reinstated outfielder Mike Tauchman (knee) from the 10-day injured list, optioned infielder Jason Vosler to Triple-A Sacramento, transferred Evan Longoria (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list and selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler was hoping the club would have catcher Buster Posey back from the injured list on Friday, but he’s still dealing with a thumb injury that’s sidelined him since July 4. Kapler told KNBR on Friday that Posey caught a bullpen and took batting practice on Thursday, so it’s possible he’ll be able to rejoin the club at some point this weekend.

The Giants did not provide immediate details regarding Gausman’s absence on Friday and it’s unclear when he’ll be back with the team. The pitcher was in his home state of Colorado this week for All-Star Game festivities at Coors Field as the right-hander was selected to his first All-Star team after posting a 1.73 ERA in 18 starts during the first half of the season.

Webb returned from a five-week stint on the injured list last Friday and tossed three innings of one-hit ball against the Washington Nationals. After throwing 45 pitches in his first game back from the shoulder strain that forced him to miss time, Webb can be expected to throw about 60-to-70 pitches against the Cardinals.

A well-rested Giants bullpen should benefit from the addition of Jackson, who last pitched in the majors in 2019 when he posted a 4.45 ERA in 28 games with the Milwaukee Brewers. Jackson signed a minor league deal with the Giants this offseason and after battling an injury that kept him off the field for most of the first half, he quickly emerged as a dominant reliever with Triple-A Sacramento.

In 11 innings with the River Cats, Jackson allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out 18 batters.

Longoria is continuing to rehab a left shoulder injury that’s kept him out since June 6 and while the Giants were hopeful he could return before the July 30 trade deadline, the soonest he can now rejoin the club is August 5.