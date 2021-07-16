Depleted Yankees no match for Red Sox as losing streak to AL East rivals hits 7

NEW YORK — This isn’t 2019 and these aren’t the so-called “B Bombers.” Like two years ago, this Yankees team has been besieged by injuries, most recently beginning the second half of the season with six players, including Aaron Judge on the COVID-19 injured list. Unlike two years ago, the Yankees haven’t found a supporting cast that can carry them through the rough spots.

Friday, they began the most critical stretch of their season with a 4-0 loss to the Red Sox with a lineup you would most likely see in a spring training road game rather than a must-win, division game in July.

Instead of Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka, Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta, who are on the COVID-19 injured list, the Yankees had Rougned Odor hitting third and Trey Amburgey playing right field and hitting eighth in his major league debut.

They have also lost Luke Voit for at least 10 days, not with COVID-19, but with a bone bruise on his surgically repaired left knee.

That hampered offense could not muster a run against Boston right-hander Eduardo Rodriguez or the Red Sox bullpen, suffering their fifth shutout of the season.

Jordan Montgomery allowed three runs, including a two-run home run to Christian Arroyo in six innings of work.

The Yankees (46-44) lost their seventh straight to the division-leading Red Sox (56-36) this season and dropped to nine games back in the American League East. It’s their worst start against their division rival since 2009, when they went 0-8, and then went on to win their last World Series title.

“I go back to some of the comments earlier in the year when I got the question about how good this team looks on paper, I mean paper’s paper,” Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said before the game. “The game is the game. So anything’s possible at 7:05 when the game starts we could get a couple bounces our way, or we could get a couple bounces that don’t go our way.”

“Whether you have super talented players or not, at some point, you’re going to have to persevere through what the game is throwing at you,” Cole said. “You’re gonna have to execute pitches and put good swings and by far and away we have enough help to do those things out here to get the job done.”

Judge, Urshela and Higashioka, who had pending positives on Thursday, when the first game of this series was postponed, are now confirmed positives. Not all three are vaccinated, the team confirmed, but the majority of the six players are breakthrough cases. The Red Sox, whose five All-Stars underwent extra testing because of contact with Judge at this week’s Midsummer Classic, are negative. There seems to have been no spread from contact in Denver, including Hank Aaron’s widow, who Judge escorted onto the field for pregame ceremonies on Tuesday.

The damage may have been limited across the American League, but it’s impact is huge for the Yankees.

“In most of these cases when you’re talking about testing positive for the virus ... it’s pretty rare that you would get a couple of negative tests in the early days of that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "I’m expecting them, in most cases, to be that, that 10 days or 10 days plus.”

They will have to do it without their best player (Judge) this season and their most reliable defensive player and a consistent bat (Urshela), one of their best relievers (Loaisiga), 2020′s home run champ (Voit), Cole’s personal catcher (Higashioka) and their most effective spot starter (Cortes) over a two-week stretch in which they face the Red Sox six more times and the Rays three.

“An invisible and invisible microscopic truck, yes, that sometimes has a lot of horsepower,” Cole said with a laugh when asked about the team “being hit by a truck.”

“That can be your opinion, but respectfully, we just don’t have much time to think about those things,” Cole said. “Like I alluded to earlier, our preparation today is the same as it always is. Whether the personnel in there are the ones that we usually have, or that we have extra help. We just can’t really afford to think about it any other way. And that’s just the player’s mindset.”

Chris Gittens was recalled to replace Voit. Amburgey and Greg Allen were brought up to help in the outfield. Hoy Park and Rob Brantley were called up to cover the infield and catching respectively.