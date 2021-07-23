Yankees lose to Red Sox in extras after lengthy rain delay; drop eight games behind first place Boston

BOSTON — That was wild.

With a spent New York Yankees bullpen coming into this crucial division series, Brooks Kriske threw four wild pitches in the bottom of the 10th inning, allowing the Red Sox to rally for a 5-4 rain-delayed win over the Bombers at Fenway Thursday night.

It was the first loss in the last five games for the Yankees (50-45). It snapped a two game winning streak over the Red Sox (59-39), who held on to remain in first place in the American League East. The Bombers dropped to eight games back in the division and four games out in the AL Wild Card race.

The Red Sox scored two runs off Kriske without a hit in the 10th. Rafael Devers, who started the inning on second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on another. After a walk, Xander Bogaerts got to third on the wild pitches and then scored the winning run on Hunter Renfroe’s walk-off sacrifice fly.

Tyler Wade scored on Brett Gardner’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th for the go-ahead run. That got Chad Green off the hook.

The usually reliable righty gave up a two-out, two-run, game-tying double to Enrique Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth to left-center field to send the game into extra innings.

It was his second blown save in his last four appearances.

The Yankees bullpen, however, was in a bind.

They had used most of their high-leverage relievers Wednesday night in a 10-inning, walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies. In fact the Bombers had used Zack Britton on back-to-back nights for the first time this season. Aroldis Chapman also pitched back-to-back nights and was dealing with a nail issue.

So, the Yankees needed every out they could get from Jordan Montgomery and their lower-leverage guys.

Montgomery gave them 5.2 scoreless innings, including coming out after a 55-minute rain delay — which took him off the mound for an hour and 10 minutes — to pitch his last 1.2 innings scoreless. During his outing he scattered three hits and walked one batter, mixing in his curveball earlier than usual.

He left with a 1-0 lead, the first run of support the Yankees had scored for the 28-year-old in his last five starts.

They got two outs from right-hander Sal Romano, who was called up from Triple-A before Thursday’s game and replaced Wednesday starter Asher Wojcieschowski on the roster.

Lucas Luetge came in to clean up and got dinged on a ground ball to Gleyber Torres that the shortstop could not field cleanly. Bobby Dalbec followed with a single to right field and then Tyler Wade stopped Michael Chavis’ sharp ground ball to third, but dropped the ball as he made the transfer and loaded the bases.

Hernandez hit a long fly ball to center and Estevan Florial’s throw to the plate could not beat Alex Verdugo, who scored the tying run

Luis Cessa came in to protect the lead, pitching a perfect eighth before handing the game off to Green.

Coincidentally, it was former Yankee reliever Adam Ottavino who put the Yankees in position to need a save. He walked DJ LeMahieu to lead off the eighth. The Yankees infielder stole his fourth base of the season and scored from there on Giancarlo Stanton’s fly ball to left center that got by Verdugo. Rougned Odor moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt and Torres brought in Brett Gardner, who had worked a nine-pitch walk, on a sac fly to right field.

Ottavino, who was dealt by the Yankees to Boston this winter in a salary dump to rework the bullpen, had not given up two earned runs in his 30 previous games, including three scoreless against the Yankees.