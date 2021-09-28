Rays rally once but lose in ninth to Astros on walkoff walk

HOUSTON — After reaching their primary goal of winning the American League East title on Saturday, the Rays insisted they still had much to play more.

While there are some significant accomplishments on the list, part of that was the experience of playing two other playoff-contending teams in the Astros and Yankees — in previews of potential October matchups.

The Rays also are prioritizing rest, looking to get work for players coming off injuries and consider possible roster options, but they knew these games could have some intensity.

On Tuesday, the Rays took an early lead, lost it in the eighth, went back ahead in the ninth, then fell 4-3 on a walkoff walk by Jason Castro.

The winning rally started softly, with a slow bouncer by Yordan Alvarez for an infield single off lefty Josh Fleming. A hard grounder to second by Carlos Correa that Brandon Lowe deflected and Wander Franco scooped up and threw to first led to the Astros having two on; the out call at first was overturned on replay.

After Kyle Tucker grounded out to move the runners, the Rays intentionally walked Alemyds Diaz to load the bases. Right-hander JT Chargois replaced Fleming and walked Chas McCormick to force in the tying run. Then Castro drew the decisive walk.

The loss dropped the Rays’ American League-leading record to 97-60 and kept them one win (or an Astros loss) from clinching the best record in the league and homefield advantage through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs. They also remained tied with the 2008 team for most wins in franchise history.

The game had some drama.

The Rays lost an early lead when Jose Altuve hit a tying solo homer in the eighth off David Robertson. They got back out in front in the ninth when Randy Arozarena homered off Phil Maton, posting his 20th of the season. And they had to battle through a tense ninth as the Astros got their first two on.

The game also was not without some controversy, or at least conversation, as Rays starter Michael Wacha worked five dazzling hitless innings, throwing only 61 pitches, before being pulled by manager Kevin Cash.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Wacha had allowed two walks, struck out six and thrown 41 of his 61 pitches for strikes.

Given that the Rays are also prioritizing keeping pitchers rested and getting them ready for the postseason, which starts for them Oct. 7 at Tropicana Field, the move made some sense.

The Rays took the lead from the start, scoring two runs by on the fifth pitch by Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Brandon Lowe singled to center on a 1-0 fastball, and Yandy Diaz homered on a 1-1 slider. Diaz would later leave the game with left side rib discomfort.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 11:29 PM.