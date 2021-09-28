Baseball José Abreu regrets Monday’s benches-clearing incident in Detroit — ‘sometimes your emotions get the best of you’ — but the Chicago White Sox slugger isn’t happy about ‘chirping’ from Tigers pitcher Alex Lange





CHICAGO — The American League Central is decided.

But there’s another race to keep an eye on as the Chicago White Sox started their final homestand of the regular season Tuesday with a 7-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds.

José Abreu is in the running for his third straight RBI crown. The Sox first baseman entered Tuesday second in the AL with 113 RBIs. Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez leads the league with 117.

Abreu also is in the top five in a category most would like to avoid — he ranks fifth in times being hit by a pitch. The 2020 AL MVP got plunked in the ninth inning Monday in Detroit, the 21st time he has been hit by a pitch this season.

Moments later, Abreu attempted to advance to second on a wild pitch. The Tigers took issue with his slide and the benches cleared, with Abreu having to be restrained by teammate Gavin Sheets.

Abreu discussed Monday’s incident before Tuesday’s game.

“I want to thank (Sheets), he did good,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “In watching the replays, you see people talking in a good way, in a bad way. That’s something you can’t control.

“But to me, one of the things that really hit me was that’s not the kind of action you want to see from a baseball player, especially since a lot of kids follow me. I don’t want them to think that’s how you play the game. It’s not. Sometimes you react and your emotions get the best of you, but I want to make sure the kids don’t take that as an example because that’s not right.”

Abreu said the slide is “what I usually do.”

“I don’t think it was anything wrong,” he said. “If people want to criticize what I did or anything about my slide, to me, I didn’t do anything wrong. That’s the way that I play. I’ve been playing that way for my whole career. There’s nothing else to say.”

Tigers manager AJ Hinch told Detroit reporters after Monday’s game, “There’s no reason to hit José Abreu, really ever.”

“He does everything right on the field,” Hinch said. “We threw inside, it hit him. Given that they hit one of our guys (in the eighth), he went aggressive into second, a little old-school in the slide, and tensions got a little high and emotions got high. I don’t think they hit us on purpose. I don’t think we hit them on purpose.”

The only other time Abreu could remember being that mad was after getting hit by a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during his rookie season in 2014.

“You get mad because you are concerned about yourself,” Abreu said. “If something happened, if you get hit badly, then your career can end. Your life can end. That’s why you’re concerned in those moments.”

Abreu took issue with words from Tigers pitcher Alex Lange.

“Even when he hit me, he didn’t apologize or say anything, and that’s fine,” Abreu said. “But then I slid into second base and he started chirping. That’s not good, you don’t do that. Why are you doing that?

“You threw the pitch that you’re supposed to do, apologize or do something. You didn’t and then you start talking to me? That’s not the way that we play baseball.”

Abreu appreciated the support from his teammates.

“We are family, so that is (what it’s) all about,” Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez said Tuesday. “We are family; we support each other. So that’s how we support each other. If you’ve got a problem, everybody has a problem.”

Abreu’s teammates also picked him up Tuesday while he was going 0-for-5. Luis Robert homered twice — a solo home run in the first and a two-run blast in the eighth — and Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets also homered, while Reynaldo López allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts in six innings.

As for the high number of times he has been hit, Abreu said: “I think 21 hit by pitches seems like a lot, but that’s just baseball. There’s nothing else I can do. People can say some of them have been intentional, some of them not. I really can’t say if they are or not. What I can say is I’m the one taking them.”

Abreu turned the page, looking ahead to a return to the playoffs.

“It was a really great moment and I just felt blessed to enjoy the moment to be there,” Abreu said of clinching the division Thursday in Cleveland. “It was a team effort, from the players, the front office, (Chairman) Jerry (Reinsdorf), (executive vice president) Kenny (Williams), everybody involved. And for my family, my wife, my mom, my dad. They were the ones that made this possible. I am who I am because of them.

“To be in the playoffs for the second straight year is a huge accomplishment. Just keep working and keep getting ready for the playoffs.”

Abreu, for the most part, held off on a postseason prediction.

“The only prediction I can make is we won’t quit and we won’t rest,” he said. “We are going to do our best.”

