Rays set franchise record for wins, clinch homefield in playoffs

HOUSTON — The Rays accomplished a lot in beating the Astros 7-0 Wednesday night.

By improving to 98-60, they broke the franchise record for wins in a season, surpassing the 97 by the 2008 team, which started the run of success with the first winning record in Rays history and first World Series berth.

They clinched the best record in the American League, which assures homefield advantage through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.

They moved a step closer to a 100-win season, needing two victories in their last four games to become the 22nd American League team in the past 40 years to reach triple digits.

And, in the process, they at least delayed the Astros clinching the AL West for at least a few hours or longer.

Coming off Tuesday’s frustrating walkoff walk loss, the Rays had plenty to be pleased about Wednesday.

Atop that list was Drew Rasmussen, who delivered arguably his best start since moving into the rotation in mid-August. He took a perfect game into the fifth against the potent Astros lineup, allowing only one hit over five innings and getting the 15 outs on 54 pitches (42 strikes).

Next was rookie Wander Franco, who doubled in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 43 games, matching Hall of Famer Frank Robinson for the longest by players 20 and younger.

Also, Brandon Lowe, who delivered his team-high 35th home run of the season, and Ji-Man Choi, who later clubbed his 11th.

Plus, Manuel Margot made a sensational running and diving catch in left-center, and right-hander Luis Patino looked sharp in a two-inning relief outing. That’s a role he might fill at least in the playoffs-opening best-of-five Division Series, which starts Oct. 7 at Tropicana Field.

The Rays took a 3-0 in the second off right-hander Luis Garcia, who is considered a top challenger to Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena and Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia for the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Brett Philips reached on a three-base error by centerfielder Jose Siri (who had the ball bounce out of his glove, off the top of the outfield wall and then to the ground). Francisco Mejia singled him in, and Lowe homered.

The Rays made it 6-0 in the fifth. Lowe doubled, Nelson Cruz walked with one out and Choi homered, a 420-foot blast to right-center.

They added a run in the eighth when Phillips tripled in Joey Wendle.