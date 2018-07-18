NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. loses primary sponsor 5-hour ENERGY for 2019 and beyond

Furniture Row Racing and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. announced Wednesday that 5-hour ENERGY, one of Truex’s primary sponsors, would not be returning after the 2018 season and will instead leave NASCAR altogether.
The announcement comes just months after Lowe’s, which has sponsored seven-time Cup Series champ Jimmie Johnson for his entire career, also said it would leave the sport at the conclusion of the current season.
“The way 5-hour ENERGY has activated its programs over the years demonstrated a commitment and creativity as a NASCAR race team sponsor,” Furniture Row president Joe Garone said in a statement. “We understand that companies do change business strategies, but friendships last forever and that’s how we feel about 5-hour ENERGY.”
FRR and 5-hour ENERGY had previously signed a one-year extension for this season to split primary sponsorship on Truex’s No. 78 car (with Bass Pro Shops as the other).
5-hour ENERGY has been a primary NASCAR sponsor for the last decade, including at the Cup level for the last seven years.
The energy drink company first joined Furniture Row Racing last season, when Truex won eight races en route to his first Cup Series championship. This year, Truex is third in the points standings and has amassed four victories, second only to Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.
Other significant brands who have decreased or entirely cut their NASCAR sponsorships in recent years include Target, Home Depot, Dollar General, Subway and UPS, among others.
