NASCAR: Results from the Gander Outdoors 400, the Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway

Kyle Busch had no one to bump him out of the lead this week and stormed from the bottom half of the field in Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 race at Pocono Raceway on the way to his sixth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season.
Busch was set to start second but his No. 18 Toyota was one of 13 cars dumped to back of the pack for flunking post-qualifying inspection. That was nothing but a minor bump for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver who matched Kevin Harvick for most wins this season.
Harvick used a bump-and-run on the 18 with seven laps left last week at New Hampshire to knock Busch out of contention.
Busch held off a pair of young drivers aiming for their first career Cup win. Daniel Suarez, the first Mexican driver to win the pole for a Cup race, finished second and Alex Bowman was third.
Gander Outdoors 400
The full race results, from the Associated Press:
Sunday, At Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (28) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 164.
2. (1) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 164.
3. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 164.
4. (29) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 164.
5. (3) Erik Jones, Toyota, 164.
6. (38) William Byron, Chevrolet, 164.
7. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 164.
8. (9) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 164.
9. (7) Kurt Busch, Ford, 164.
10. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 164.
11. (31) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 164.
12. (33) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 164.
13. (37) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 164.
14. (14) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 164.
15. (8) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 164.
16. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 164.
17. (35) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 164.
18. (11) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 164.
19. (16) David Ragan, Ford, 164.
20. (5) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 164.
21. (36) Paul Menard, Ford, 164.
22. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 164.
23. (32) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 164.
24. (15) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 164.
25. (34) Aric Almirola, Ford, 164.
26. (30) Joey Logano, Ford, 164.
27. (18) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 164.
28. (20) JJ Yeley, Toyota, 164.
29. (19) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 163.
30. (40) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 162.
31. (23) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 161.
32. (25) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 161.
33. (39) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 153.
34. (24) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 148.
35. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 146.
36. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 142.
37. (12) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Transmission, 123.
38. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 121.
39. (21) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, Accident, 95.
40. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, Engine, 77.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.46 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 5 minutes, 43 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.788 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 29 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 10 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Suarez 1-21; B. Keselowski 22; J. McMurray 23; Kurt Busch 24-34; D. Hamlin 35-39; C. Elliott 40-53; E. Jones 54-64; K. Harvick 65-77; D. Suarez 78-84; K. Harvick 85-101; W. Byron 102-111; Kyle Busch 112-121; D. Suarez 122; Kyle Busch 123-164.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 2 times for 52 laps; K. Harvick 2 times for 30 laps; D. Suarez 3 times for 29 laps; C. Elliott 1 time for 14 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 11 laps; E. Jones 1 time for 11 laps; W. Byron 1 time for 10 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 5 laps; J. McMurray 1 time for 1 lap; B. Keselowski 1 time for 1 lap.
Comments