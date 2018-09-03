NASCAR: Results and 3 takeaways from the Cup Series race at Darlington

Brad Keselowski won the NASCAR Southern 500 on Sunday, his first Cup Series win of the season, but there are other implications from the race as well. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Sunday’s race at Darlington Raceway:
1. Another unlucky night for Kyle Larson, who has developed a habit.
You’ve got to feel bad for Larson at this point. The 26-year-old already had four second-place finishes in 2018, including at the last race at Bristol. And then to lead 280-plus laps, only to ... lose a battle off pit road by inches and eventually finish third? It’s impressive the way Larson can consistently handle these disappointments publicly, never getting too down on himself or moping, but this one especially has to hurt. It’s also becoming a trademark of his career of sorts, as even during his four-win 2017 campaign, he finished second nine times.
2. A weight off Keselowski’s shoulders, at last.
When asked what it meant to him to finally have a win in 2018, Keselowski basically answered that the biggest relief was not having to answer that specific question anymore. Look, there’s no denying this has been a tough season on the No. 2 team, who last season qualified for the championship four at Homestead. While there have been moments of glory, on the whole, Keselowski admitted this year has been a struggle. But now? This win won’t single-handedly propel him back to contention in the season finale at Homestead, but it will go a long way as far as his confidence is concerned. Now if only the team can replicate this car ...
3. A slump from the Big 3? Don’t count on it.
Keselowski’s win means that in the past four Cup Series races there has only been one victory from the Big 3 of Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch (Harvick at Michigan). So does that mean the most dominant drivers this season are slumping? Hardly. A few off races does nothing to diminish the dominance those three have built up all year. Would they prefer to be winning instead of finishing in the middle of the pack? Absolutely. But to count out any of that trio now would be foolish, especially when you consider that they still own 17 of the 25 victories in 2018.
Bojangles’ Southern 500
The full race results, from the Associated Press:
At Darlington Raceway
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup
Bojangles’ Southern 500
Darlington, S.C.
Lap length: 1.366 miles
St
Driver
Car
Laps
*
Rating
1
13
Brad Keselowski
Ford
367
55
2
8
Joey Logano
Ford
367
50.
3
2
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
367
54.
4
22
Kevin Harvick
Ford
367
39.
5
11
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
367
40.
6
9
Kurt Busch
Ford
367
39.
7
5
Kyle Busch
Toyota
367
35.
8
7
Erik Jones
Toyota
367
44.
9
31
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
367
30.
10
1
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
367
31.
11
3
Martin Truex Jr
Toyota
367
34.
12
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Ford
367
25.
13
19
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
367
24.
14
12
Aric Almirola
Ford
367
23.
15
21
Ryan Blaney
Ford
367
22.
16
18
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
367
21.
17
14
Paul Menard
Ford
366
20.
18
23
David Ragan
Ford
366
19.
19
6
Ryan Newman
Chevrolet
366
22.
20
26
Michael McDowell
Ford
365
17.
21
28
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
365
16.
22
24
AJ Allmendinger
Chevrolet
365
15.
23
4
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
365
14.
24
29
Kasey Kahne
Chevrolet
364
13.
25
15
Matt Kenseth
Ford
364
12.
26
27
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
363
11.
27
34
Corey Lajoie
Chevrolet
360
10.
28
33
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
360
0.
29
16
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
358
8.
30
35
Landon Cassill
Chevrolet
357
0.
31
32
JJ Yeley
Chevrolet
350
0.
32
37
BJ McLeod
Chevrolet
347
0.
33
38
Derrike Cope
Chevrolet
346
4.
34
40
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Toyota
344
3.
35
10
William Byron
Chevrolet
329
1
2.
36
17
Clint Bowyer
Ford
309
2
1.
37
36
Timmy Hill
Ford
268
1
0.
38
30
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
254
3
1.
39
20
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
227
3
1.
40
39
Joey Gase
Toyota
120
2
0.
*Reason out: 1-engine, 2-accident, 3-garage.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.408 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 48 minutes, 54 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.224 seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 35 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1-11; K. Larson 12-129; M. Truex Jr. 130-159; K. Larson 160-258; B. Keselowski 259-260; J. Logano 261-278; K. Larson 279-345; B. Keselowski 346-367.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson 3 times for 284 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 30 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 24 laps; J. Logano 1 time for 18 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 11 laps.
