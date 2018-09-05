Former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his interior designer wife Amy pose for a picture during filming in Key West for their DIY Network series. The Earnhardts have a sale pending on the refurbished home, according to the home’s listing on Realtor.com.
Former NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his interior designer wife Amy pose for a picture during filming in Key West for their DIY Network series. The Earnhardts have a sale pending on the refurbished home, according to the home’s listing on Realtor.com. DIY Network

Dale and Amy Earnhardt renovated a house for a reality show. It’s now under contract.

By Joe Marusak

September 05, 2018 08:08 PM

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his interior designer wife, Amy, have a sale pending on their refurbished home in Key West, Fla., according to the home’s listing on Realtor.com.

The Earnhardts filmed the renovation project from summer 2017 to March 2018 for their DIY Network series, “Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy,” The Charlotte Observer reported in a May 30 article.

The listing shows a $2.6 million asking price for the home, which is presented by Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dale Earnhardt told the Observer in an interview for the May 30 article that he and his wife stuck to their $900,000 budget for the restoration.

DRDA102_170823_012_ret.jpg
Interior designer Amy Earnhardt mixes up cement while her husband Dale takes a much-needed water break in Key West.
DIY Network

The 1,980-square-foot home “was dilapidated” when the Earnhardts bought it for $1.2 million in 2015, Realtor.com reported. That would mean they could make as much as $500,000 on a $2.6 million sale of the home.

DRDA101_180208_9832V01_JM.jpg
NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. shovels dirt as six-month pregnant wife Amy watches, as seen on DIY's "Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy."
DIY Network

The couple added numerous new features, including a “beach-chic vibe” to the kitchen, living room and dining room, Architectural Digest reported. They added an outdoor kitchen, deck, pool and spa, according to the magazine.

DRDA101_180316_0087_ret.jpg
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy pose for a picture inside the finished living room, as seen on DIY’s "Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy."
DIY Network

The Earnhardts “lovingly renovated their home from the ground up,” the listing stated “... Dale and Amy placed some personal memorabilia as a surprise in the home, and carved their initials in concrete in the back.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s marriage to Amy Reimann was the social event of the holiday season for NASCAR. The wedding took place New Year’s Eve at Childress Vineyards in Lexington.

JR Motorsports released a humorous 95-second video on Thursday afternoon celebrating this week’s announcement that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, are expecting a baby.

Earnhardt takes in all the pageantry of his last start at his home track for the Bank of America 500

