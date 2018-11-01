NASCAR’s’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. went trick-or-treating and saw his double, video shows

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave an astonished look into the camera as he and his wife, Amy, trick-or-treated in downtown Mooresville with their 6-month-old daughter, Isla Rose.

“It’s Dale Jr.!” Earnhardt says in a video of Isla Rose’s “First Halloween” that he posted on Instagram.

They’d just spotted a boy ahead in a Dale Jr. fire suit-type costume.

The video has drawn 163,000 views in a day on Instagram -- and numerous comments from his fans.





“Too cute!!!” lanier9436 remarked.

“How cool to be such a role model for young boys!” said hottmess68.

Some fans asked on Instagram if the Earnhardts went up and surprised the boy, but Dale Jr. didn’t say either way.

One fan asked: “Did you give him a Mountain Dew?” referring to Earnhardt’s longtime sponsor.

Others noted how Dale Jr., by trick-or-treating with everyone else downtown, has never let fame get to his head.

“You are awesome because you are like an everyday person you don’t think you’re above nobody and it is awesome to see you out with everybody else trick or treating with your beautiful family I just want to let you know that.” midy36420 said.

SHARE COPY LINK JR Motorsports released a humorous 95-second video on Thursday afternoon celebrating this week’s announcement that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, are expecting a baby.