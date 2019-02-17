Denny Hamlin wins 2nd Daytona 500 in 4 years after surviving 3 wrecks in last 10 laps

By the last 25 laps of Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500, the collective crowd at Daytona International Speedway all had the same singular thought:
When is ‘it’ going to happen?
The Big One, the race-altering wreck, always comes, like clockwork, late in the race. After a relatively tame start to NASCAR’s most prestigious race — in the first 175 laps, the biggest incident was a pit road mishap that wrecked Jimmie Johnson — that answer finally came with 10 laps left. And then, complete carnage.
Paul Menard nudged Matt DiBenedetto from behind, sending DiBenedetto spinning like a pinwheel and wrecking more than half the field, 21 cars in total. The few who squeaked through untouched included Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Clint Bowyer.
But two more two wrecks to happen on the subsequent restarts further thinned the field and sent the race to overtime.
After the final restart, Denny Hamlin got just far enough ahead to hold off Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, giving him his second Daytona 500 win in the past four years.
Race breakdown
Stage 1: While Charlotte native William Byron started on the pole, he quickly ceded the lead to Stenhouse, DiBenedetto, and eventually Kyle Busch. Busch was able to hold off a late charge from reigning Cup Series champ Joey Logano and win the first stage of the 2019 Cup season.
Stage 2: Two clearly different strategies manifested in Stage 2, as Hendrick Motorsports’ Chevrolets and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Toyotas teamed up to try to stave off the faster Ford cars. Ultimately, a caution with about 10 laps to go meant Ryan Blaney took the late lead and won the second stage, but Byron was pushing him the whole way.
Stage 3: Greensboro’s Cody Ware wrecked on pit road midway through the third stage, taking out Stenhouse and Johnson in the process. But the real gamechanger came with 10 laps to go, where Menard and DiBenedetto eliminated themselves and half the field in a wreck. Another crash on the subsequent restart took out several of the remaining drivers, leaving essentially three — Kyle Busch, Logano, and Hamlin — to fight for the win, with Hamlin coming out on top.
Three who mattered
Denny Hamlin: He held off Kyle Busch and Joey Logano after the last restart in overtime to snap his winless streak and capture his second Daytona 500.
Kyle Busch: He just missed out passing teammate Hamlin on the last lap, and that Daytona 500 win further eludes him.
Matt DiBenedetto: He was near the front all afternoon, but got spun from behind by Paul Menard and took out half the field in the long-awaited Big One, completely changing the dynamic of the race.
Observations
▪ DiBenedetto led more laps Sunday (49) than he had in his previous 140 Cup races combined (23).
▪ Emotional and fitting tribute to the late J.D. Gibbs — a cofounder of JGR who passed away in January after a long battle with a neurological disease — on the 11th lap of the race. Gibbs wore No. 11 as a high school and college football player, so on the 11th lap of the race, the JGR pit crews all stood on their wall for him holding a banner, while Gibbs’ father, Joe Gibbs, closed his eyes and prayed to the side.
▪ After Blaney won Stage 2, on the subsequent pit stop, his pit crew found a $5 bill stuck to his No. 12 car’s grill. Blaney led 13 laps overall, but got collected in the Big One with 10 laps to go.
Race results
Daytona 500
Sunday, at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Fin
St
Driver
Car
Laps
Reason out
1
10
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
207
2
31
Kyle Busch
Toyota
207
3
28
Erik Jones
Toyota
207
4
4
Joey Logano
Ford
207
5
34
Michael McDowell
Ford
207
6
22
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
207
7
26
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
207
8
21
Ryan Preece
Chevrolet
207
9
17
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
207
10
36
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
207
11
2
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
207
12
35
Brad Keselowski
Ford
207
13
5
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ford
207
14
19
Ryan Newman
Ford
207
15
25
Parker Kligerman
Toyota
205
16
20
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
205
17
18
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
200
1
18
32
Corey LaJoie
Ford
200
19
38
BJ McLeod
Chevrolet
200
20
6
Clint Bowyer
Ford
199
1
21
1
William Byron
Chevrolet
198
1
22
16
Jamie McMurray
Chevrolet
198
1
23
30
Brendan Gaughan
Chevrolet
197
1
24
27
Landon Cassill
Chevrolet
196
1
25
12
Kurt Busch
Chevrolet
196
26
3
Kevin Harvick
Ford
194
1
27
39
Tyler Reddick
Chevrolet
191
1
28
9
Matt DiBenedetto
Toyota
190
1
29
7
Paul Menard
Ford
190
1
30
24
David Ragan
Ford
190
1
31
14
Ryan Blaney
Ford
190
1
32
8
Aric Almirola
Ford
190
1
33
23
Daniel Suarez
Ford
190
1
34
29
Daniel Hemric
Chevrolet
190
1
35
11
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
190
1
36
33
Matt Tifft
Ford
190
1
37
15
Chris Buescher
Chevrolet
190
1
38
13
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
169
1
39
37
Cody Ware
Chevrolet
155
1
40
40
Casey Mears
Chevrolet
104
1
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 137.44 mph.
Time of Race: 3 houts, 45 minutes, 55 seconds, Margin of Victory: .138 seconds.
Caution Flags: 12 for 47 laps.
Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: W. Byron 1-2; R. Stenhouse Jr. 3-6; M. DiBenedetto 7-21; K. Busch 22; R. Stenhouse Jr. 23-34; K. Busch 35-61; J. Logano 62-72; D. Hemric 73; M. DiBenedetto 74-107; K. Busch 108; R. Blaney 109-121; W. Byron 122-163; J. McMurray 164-169; D. Hamlin 170-190; K. Busch 191-198; D. Hamlin 199-207.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 49 laps; William Byron 2 times for 44 laps; Kyle Busch 4 times for 37 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 30 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2 times for 16 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Jamie McMurray 1 time for 6 laps; Daniel Hemric 1 time for 1 lap.
Reason out: 1–Accident
