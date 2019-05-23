NASCAR & Auto Racing
Dale Earnhardt grandson’s race car pays tribute to slain Mooresville police officer
Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, will race a car Saturday with a paint scheme that pays tribute to slain Mooresville police K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon.
Sheldon was shot during what investigators called a routine traffic stop May 4 on West Plaza Drive and died at a hospital. He was 32.
The suspect, 28-year-old Michael Aldana of Mooresville, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Mooresville police.
“Honoring a hero this weekend @CLTMotorSpdwy,” Mooresville native Jeffrey Earnhardt tweeted Wednesday with a tribute video to Sheldon.
The video shows team members at Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville unveiling the special paint scheme on the No. 18 iK9 Toyota Supra car. The scheme includes a portrait of a smiling Sheldon with his K9 Ramon. The dog was with Sheldon but was not hurt when the officer was shot.
Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the car in the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity series race at 1 p.m. Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“Charlotte race weekend is always special, but this race will have a different feeling to it,” Earnhardt said in a NASCAR news release. “There are no words to describe how thankful I am for the opportunity to pay tribute to Officer Sheldon and Ramon.
“As a Mooresville native, it means so much to honor a man who put his life on the line to protect our community...” Earnhardt said. “Hopefully we can give Officer Sheldon’s friends and family a weekend to remember.”
