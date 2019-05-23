Dale Earnhardt grandson’s race car pays tribute to slain Mooresville police officer

Mooresville remembers K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon Police officers and residents of Mooresville, N.C., came together on May 8, 2019 to remember slain Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon. On May 10 they said goodbye at the officer's funeral at Calvary Church in Charlotte, N.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police officers and residents of Mooresville, N.C., came together on May 8, 2019 to remember slain Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon. On May 10 they said goodbye at the officer's funeral at Calvary Church in Charlotte, N.C.

Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, will race a car Saturday with a paint scheme that pays tribute to slain Mooresville police K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon.

Sheldon was shot during what investigators called a routine traffic stop May 4 on West Plaza Drive and died at a hospital. He was 32.

The suspect, 28-year-old Michael Aldana of Mooresville, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Mooresville police.

“Honoring a hero this weekend @CLTMotorSpdwy,” Mooresville native Jeffrey Earnhardt tweeted Wednesday with a tribute video to Sheldon.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The video shows team members at Joe Gibbs Racing in Huntersville unveiling the special paint scheme on the No. 18 iK9 Toyota Supra car. The scheme includes a portrait of a smiling Sheldon with his K9 Ramon. The dog was with Sheldon but was not hurt when the officer was shot.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the car in the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity series race at 1 p.m. Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Charlotte race weekend is always special, but this race will have a different feeling to it,” Earnhardt said in a NASCAR news release. “There are no words to describe how thankful I am for the opportunity to pay tribute to Officer Sheldon and Ramon.

“As a Mooresville native, it means so much to honor a man who put his life on the line to protect our community...” Earnhardt said. “Hopefully we can give Officer Sheldon’s friends and family a weekend to remember.”

Thank you @JEarnhardt1 & @iK9_Global for honoring fallen Mooresville, NC police officer on the #XfinitySeries No. 18 this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Icv96aCnN3 — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) May 23, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK A dispatcher announced that slain Mooresville K9 officer Jordan Sheldon's time of service was over in this "last call." The audio was played at the officer's funeral on May 10, 2019.