Dale Earnhardt Jr. spread his mom’s ashes. Then an amazing site appeared in the sky.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished dinner with his late mom’s side of the family on Wednesday night when they spread her ashes on “a beautiful hillside on our property as she had requested,” the retired NASCAR driver posted on Facebook.

An amazing site then appeared in the sky.

“As we all were saying our goodbyes at the end of the evening there was a rainbow straight off the front door of the house,’ Earnhardt said. “What an amazing ending to a special day.”

Earnhardt grew up and lives in Mooresville.

His mom, Brenda Jackson, died on April 22 after battling cancer. She was 65.

Jackson worked 15 years at Mooresville-based JR Motorsports, the NASCAR team led by her son and daughter, Kelley Earnhardt Miller. She joined the team as an accounting specialist in 2004, according to a JR Motorsports news release.

Earnhardt’s post drew 50,00 likes and 2,800 comments in just two hours.

His legions of fans said on social media they believe the rainbow was a beautiful, peaceful sign of love and gratitude from his mom.

“What a wonderful way to honor your Mother Dale!” Debbie Findley posted. “The rainbow was a sign of her saying thank you.”

“What a wonderful blessing in that rainbow,” wrote Phyllis Pettinaro Reilly. “She was given a beautiful goodbye.”

Posted Liz Jordan: “Her way of touching y’all and being happy for your family. Love everything you do That is beautiful.”