3-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart punches heckler in the face, video shows

In this Nov. 19, 2016, file Associated Press photo, Tony Stewart heads to the hauler after a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Auto Racing practice in Homestead, Fla. The former three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver punched a heckler in the face as Stewart signed autographs on “Tony Stewart Night” at a dirt track in Jackson, Mississippi, a video shows. AP

Tony Stewart, a former three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver, punched a heckler in the face as he signed autographs on “Tony Stewart Night” at a dirt track in Jackson, Mississippi, a video shows.

Stewart began signing autographs for fans Friday night after his sprint car blew an engine in the main event at Jackson Motorplex, RacingNews.com reported.

That’s when the heckler began cursing at Stewart, TMZ Sports reported.

The 24-second video, posted on Facebook by Jeff Riddle, a Costco bakery manager, shows Stewart giving the middle finger to the heckler and hurling a vulgarity at him.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The heckler then shouts, “Hey, Tony, I got two of them,” prompting Stewart to run toward the heckler and punch him in the face.

A small cluster of fans hoot and holler, according to the video.

The video has received 1 million views and 2,700 comments.

“Why you don’t mess with Tony Stewart,” Riddle titled his video.