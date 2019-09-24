We like one of these two NASCAR drivers to win Charlotte’s ROVAL 400 on Sunday

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney crosses the finish line at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC to win the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Blaney won the race when leader Martin Truex Jr was involved in an accident with then second place driver Jimmie Johnson in the final turn of the ROVALL. The wreck allowed Blaney to pass the two out of the final turn. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

It’s that time of the year again — NASCAR playoffs.

The long, taxing season boils down to four rounds, ten races and 16 Cup series drivers, to start. But after this Sunday’s ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, four drivers will be eliminated. This track is notorious for switching up the standings, especially at the bottom.

It’s safe to say it’s anyone’s race considering last year’s last-lap, last-turn wreck.

There are six winless drivers and three singles that could benefit from a trip down Victory Lane on Sunday. Kyle Larson, Ryan Newman, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, William Byron and Clint Bowyer are all without a win this season, resting in 8-12th and 14th place, respectively, in the playoff standings. Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones are 13th, 15th and 16th, all with a win but just outside of the cutoff.

With the exception of Jones, all are within ten points or fewer of one another. While drivers can hope that their points are just enough to slip into the next round, a win at the chaotic ROVAL would be their golden ticket to temporary security.

Here are two drivers that could see Victory Lane this weekend, given that luck and skill are in their favor.

Despite seeming like he’s Penske’s forgotten man, Blaney could see Victory Lane once again this weekend. He’s the reigning ROVAL 400 champ. Blaney had an inconsistent start to the season, starting with a crash at Daytona and his car overheating at Fort Worth six weeks later. Since then, Blaney has started to find his momentum, ignoring yet another crash at Daytona later in the season.

In the last ten races, Blaney has three top-five and five top-10 finishes, the latest being a fifth-place finish at Las Vegas to open the playoffs two weeks ago. Maybe Charlotte Motor Speedway will be his lucky charm once again.

Kyle Larson

The last time the 27-year-old rolled down victory lane was September 2017 at Richmond Raceway. Despite his sixth career win continuing to elude him, the momentum seems to be in Larson’s favor. Over the last ten races, he has four top-five and eight top-10 finishes. His other two placements were 33rd due to wrecks at Loudon and Indianapolis, which pushed his total to six wrecks for this season.

This week’s NASCAR race at Charlotte: What you need to know.





Race: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400.

Distance: 109 laps, or 248.5 miles (400 kilometers).

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

When: 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

TV: NBC

Radio: MRN.

Last year’s winner: Ryan Blaney.

Also this week: Drive For The Cure 200, Xfinity Series, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, NBCSN.

Worth mentioning: Four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs at the completion of the ROVAL 400 on Sunday afternoon.