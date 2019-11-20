One of America’s top Christmas light displays just got bigger: 4 million at NC track

Charlotte Motor Speedway celebrates the 10th anniversary of its Speedway Christmas drive-through lights display beginning Friday night with even more lights and attractions.

This year’s event features 4 million LED lights, up from 3.5 million last year, according to speedway spokesman Scott Cooper.

Speedway officials bill the annual display on a 3.75-mile course as the Southeast’s largest drive-through lights show. Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out runs nightly through Jan. 5, and is closed Dec. 25.

Carloads of visitors ride on a track normally reserved for 200-mph race cars at the Coca-Cola 600 and other NASCAR races. Speedway Christmas visitors tool along at 5 to 10 mph to admire the 850 displays, Cooper told the Observer on Wednesday.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

A 75-foot-tall lights-to-music tree, a carousel and a 100-foot hard slide will debut at this year’s event.

A first-time Santa’s Safari featuring lighted images of elephants, giraffes, hippos and other animals of the Serengeti will serve as the themed part of this year’s display.

Christmas movies, family-friendly village return

Visitors also will walk through a new 100-foot LED tunnel to the infield Christmas Village. The family-friendly village will be open Thursday through Sunday nights and every night Dec. 12-29.

Annual highlights also include a 50-foot Ferris wheel and the showing of such movies as “The Polar Express,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story,” “Elf” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on the speedway’s giant TV -- drive-in style. Speedway Christmas has 28 movie nights in all.

Since the Bank of America Roval 400 on Sept. 29, crews of up to 36 speedway operations staff at a time have logged 10-plus hour days, six days a week assembling Speedway Christmas, Cooper said. Some outside vendors also participate.

By Friday night, workers will have logged 4,700 hours — 400 more hours than last year, Cooper said.

Speedway Christmas

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Pkwy South, Concord, NC.

When: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 22-Jan. 5, closed Dec. 25.

Admission: Thursdays and Sundays, (infield Christmas Village open), $25 per car (maxium 10 occupants); Fridays and Saturdays (infield Christmas Village open), $30 per car (max 10); Mondays-Wednesdays (infield village closed), $20 per car (max 10).

Tickets and other details: 800-455-3267; charlottemotorspeedway.com.

As a thank-you to fans, opening night discounts will include $10 admission per car, $5 photos with Santa, $5 unlimited wristbands for children’s rides, $1 menu items and $1 craft beer. Gates open at 6 p.m., and classic cars will be displayed on Pit Road until 7. Fireworks are scheduled for 7:30 p.m.