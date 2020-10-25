NASCAR at Texas live updates: Red flag for mist

Noah Gragson (9) and Harrison Burton (20) come out of turn four onto the front stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) AP

NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 is on NBCSN.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval will be 501 miles (334 laps) with stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.

Joey Logano secured a win at Kansas last weekend to advance to the Championship 4. He is starting in the front row behind Kevin Harvick on the pole.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

4:33 p.m., Lap 52: Red flag

Cars stop on pit road as the red flag comes out. Drivers are out of their cars but NASCAR tells teams to “stay close.”

4:21 p.m., Lap 45: Yellow flag for wet weather

The caution comes out for light precipitation. Rain is visible on camera, but not from the press box. Clouds are low and the sky is gray, and drivers were complaining of rain on the radio before NASCAR brings out the yellow.







4:10 p.m., Lap 30: Harvick, Hamlin drop from front

Keselowski takes four new tires on pit road, relinquishing his second place spot and dropping below the bottom-10. After the restart, Hamlin gets wide, but is able to save his car before wrecking. That’s a big blow, though, and he drops to 28th. A few laps later, Harvick hits the outside wall running in the lead and is forced to pit for repairs. He goes a lap down as Bowman inherits the lead.

4:03 p.m., Lap 22: Another yellow flag

The race goes green (barely) before another yellow flag comes out, again for an incident in Turn 2. This time it’s Yeley’s car, which has significant damage to the rear. At the flag, Truex has moved up to the top-20 (19th) since starting at the back. The running order is Harvick, Keselowski, Bowman, Logano and DiBenedetto.

3:51 p.m., Lap 5: Green flag, then caution

A caution comes out in the first five laps of the race for Buescher, who hits the Turn 2 wall. Harvick leads all opening laps. He is followed by Keselowski and Bowman at the flag.

3:38 p.m.: Engines fired

Pre-race ceremonies get underway after a dramatic end to the Trucks race at Texas, which was won by Sheldon Creed. Jimmie Johnson’s father, Gary Johnson, gives the command to start engines as more fans file into the stands. A four-jet flyover follows as the race gets ready to start.

3:30 p.m.: Truex gets penalized, others to the back

Truex Jr.’s No. 19 team suffers a large penalty before the race for a spoiler that was not used as supplied by the manufacturer. He is deducted 20 driver points and will start at the rear, as well as work with an interim crew chief for the race. Suárez and Finchum also twice failed pre-race inspection and will start at the back, as will the No. 53 of Smithley for unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR PLAYOFF RACE AT TEXAS STARTING LINEUP

Order Driver Car No. 1 Kevin Harvick* 4 2 Joey Logano* 22 3 Brad Keselowski* 2 4 Chase Elliott* 9 5 Alex Bowman* 88 6 Martin Truex Jr.* 19 7 Denny Hamlin* 11 8 Kurt Busch* 1 9 Kyle Busch 18 10 Ryan Blaney 12 11 William Byron 24 12 Austin Dillon 3 13 Aric Almirola 10 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 15 Christopher Bell 95 16 Cole Custer 41 17 Erik Jones 20 18 Bubba Wallace 43 19 Tyler Reddick 8 20 Chris Buescher 17 21 Clint Bowyer 14 22 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 23 Michael McDowell 34 24 John Hunter Nemechek 38 25 Ryan Newman 6 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 27 Ty Dillon 13 28 Corey LaJoie 32 29 Ryan Preece 37 30 Daniel Suárez 96 31 Brennan Poole 15 32 Matt Kenseth 42 33 JJ Yeley 27 34 Quin Houff 0 35 Reed Sorenson 77 36 Timmy Hill 66 37 Josh Bilicki 7 38 Garrett Smithley 53 39 Joey Gase 51 40 Chad Finchum 49

*Playoff driver