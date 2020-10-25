Rock Hill Herald Logo
NASCAR at Texas live updates: Red flag for mist

Noah Gragson (9) and Harrison Burton (20) come out of turn four onto the front stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Noah Gragson (9) and Harrison Burton (20) come out of turn four onto the front stretch during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Richard W. Rodriguez AP
Fort Worth, Texas

NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 is on NBCSN.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval will be 501 miles (334 laps) with stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.

Joey Logano secured a win at Kansas last weekend to advance to the Championship 4. He is starting in the front row behind Kevin Harvick on the pole.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

4:33 p.m., Lap 52: Red flag

Cars stop on pit road as the red flag comes out. Drivers are out of their cars but NASCAR tells teams to “stay close.”

4:21 p.m., Lap 45: Yellow flag for wet weather

The caution comes out for light precipitation. Rain is visible on camera, but not from the press box. Clouds are low and the sky is gray, and drivers were complaining of rain on the radio before NASCAR brings out the yellow.



4:10 p.m., Lap 30: Harvick, Hamlin drop from front

Keselowski takes four new tires on pit road, relinquishing his second place spot and dropping below the bottom-10. After the restart, Hamlin gets wide, but is able to save his car before wrecking. That’s a big blow, though, and he drops to 28th. A few laps later, Harvick hits the outside wall running in the lead and is forced to pit for repairs. He goes a lap down as Bowman inherits the lead.

4:03 p.m., Lap 22: Another yellow flag

The race goes green (barely) before another yellow flag comes out, again for an incident in Turn 2. This time it’s Yeley’s car, which has significant damage to the rear. At the flag, Truex has moved up to the top-20 (19th) since starting at the back. The running order is Harvick, Keselowski, Bowman, Logano and DiBenedetto.

3:51 p.m., Lap 5: Green flag, then caution

A caution comes out in the first five laps of the race for Buescher, who hits the Turn 2 wall. Harvick leads all opening laps. He is followed by Keselowski and Bowman at the flag.

3:38 p.m.: Engines fired

Pre-race ceremonies get underway after a dramatic end to the Trucks race at Texas, which was won by Sheldon Creed. Jimmie Johnson’s father, Gary Johnson, gives the command to start engines as more fans file into the stands. A four-jet flyover follows as the race gets ready to start.

3:30 p.m.: Truex gets penalized, others to the back

Truex Jr.’s No. 19 team suffers a large penalty before the race for a spoiler that was not used as supplied by the manufacturer. He is deducted 20 driver points and will start at the rear, as well as work with an interim crew chief for the race. Suárez and Finchum also twice failed pre-race inspection and will start at the back, as will the No. 53 of Smithley for unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR PLAYOFF RACE AT TEXAS STARTING LINEUP

OrderDriverCar No.
1Kevin Harvick*4
2Joey Logano*22
3Brad Keselowski*2
4Chase Elliott*9
5Alex Bowman*88
6Martin Truex Jr.*19
7Denny Hamlin*11
8Kurt Busch*1
9Kyle Busch18
10Ryan Blaney12
11William Byron24
12Austin Dillon3
13Aric Almirola10
14Matt DiBenedetto21
15Christopher Bell95
16Cole Custer41
17Erik Jones20
18Bubba Wallace43
19Tyler Reddick8
20Chris Buescher17
21Clint Bowyer14
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
23Michael McDowell34
24John Hunter Nemechek38
25Ryan Newman6
26Jimmie Johnson48
27Ty Dillon13
28Corey LaJoie32
29Ryan Preece37
30Daniel Suárez96
31Brennan Poole15
32Matt Kenseth42
33JJ Yeley27
34Quin Houff0
35Reed Sorenson77
36Timmy Hill66
37Josh Bilicki7
38Garrett Smithley53
39Joey Gase51
40Chad Finchum49

*Playoff driver

