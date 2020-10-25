NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Texas live updates: Red flag for mist
NASCAR returns to Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 is on NBCSN.
The race at the 1.5-mile oval will be 501 miles (334 laps) with stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard.
Joey Logano secured a win at Kansas last weekend to advance to the Championship 4. He is starting in the front row behind Kevin Harvick on the pole.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
4:33 p.m., Lap 52: Red flag
Cars stop on pit road as the red flag comes out. Drivers are out of their cars but NASCAR tells teams to “stay close.”
4:21 p.m., Lap 45: Yellow flag for wet weather
The caution comes out for light precipitation. Rain is visible on camera, but not from the press box. Clouds are low and the sky is gray, and drivers were complaining of rain on the radio before NASCAR brings out the yellow.
4:10 p.m., Lap 30: Harvick, Hamlin drop from front
Keselowski takes four new tires on pit road, relinquishing his second place spot and dropping below the bottom-10. After the restart, Hamlin gets wide, but is able to save his car before wrecking. That’s a big blow, though, and he drops to 28th. A few laps later, Harvick hits the outside wall running in the lead and is forced to pit for repairs. He goes a lap down as Bowman inherits the lead.
4:03 p.m., Lap 22: Another yellow flag
The race goes green (barely) before another yellow flag comes out, again for an incident in Turn 2. This time it’s Yeley’s car, which has significant damage to the rear. At the flag, Truex has moved up to the top-20 (19th) since starting at the back. The running order is Harvick, Keselowski, Bowman, Logano and DiBenedetto.
3:51 p.m., Lap 5: Green flag, then caution
A caution comes out in the first five laps of the race for Buescher, who hits the Turn 2 wall. Harvick leads all opening laps. He is followed by Keselowski and Bowman at the flag.
3:38 p.m.: Engines fired
Pre-race ceremonies get underway after a dramatic end to the Trucks race at Texas, which was won by Sheldon Creed. Jimmie Johnson’s father, Gary Johnson, gives the command to start engines as more fans file into the stands. A four-jet flyover follows as the race gets ready to start.
3:30 p.m.: Truex gets penalized, others to the back
Truex Jr.’s No. 19 team suffers a large penalty before the race for a spoiler that was not used as supplied by the manufacturer. He is deducted 20 driver points and will start at the rear, as well as work with an interim crew chief for the race. Suárez and Finchum also twice failed pre-race inspection and will start at the back, as will the No. 53 of Smithley for unapproved adjustments.
NASCAR PLAYOFF RACE AT TEXAS STARTING LINEUP
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kevin Harvick*
|4
|2
|Joey Logano*
|22
|3
|Brad Keselowski*
|2
|4
|Chase Elliott*
|9
|5
|Alex Bowman*
|88
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.*
|19
|7
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|8
|Kurt Busch*
|1
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|11
|William Byron
|24
|12
|Austin Dillon
|3
|13
|Aric Almirola
|10
|14
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|15
|Christopher Bell
|95
|16
|Cole Custer
|41
|17
|Erik Jones
|20
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|19
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|20
|Chris Buescher
|17
|21
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|24
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|25
|Ryan Newman
|6
|26
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|27
|Ty Dillon
|13
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|29
|Ryan Preece
|37
|30
|Daniel Suárez
|96
|31
|Brennan Poole
|15
|32
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|33
|JJ Yeley
|27
|34
|Quin Houff
|0
|35
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|38
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|39
|Joey Gase
|51
|40
|Chad Finchum
|49
*Playoff driver
