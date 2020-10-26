NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Texas live updates: Race is delayed again as more rain falls Monday
NASCAR’s Sunday playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was postponed to Monday morning for a wet track. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 starts at 10 a.m. EST on NBCSN.
The race at the 1.5-mile oval will be 501 miles (334 laps) with stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after completing the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.
More rainy weather is in the forecast for NASCAR today.
(Click here for a live NASCAR leaderboard)
Joey Logano is the only driver who has clinched a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas last weekend. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Central.
8:45 a.m.: Groundhog Day at Texas Motor Speedway
Good morning! The track is soaked with 15 minutes to the green flag. It’s been raining since overnight and a light drizzle continues overhead at Texas Motor Speedway, and is expected to persist throughout the day. The temperature is also expected to fall to around 48 degrees by 4 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service.
The postponed race was supposed to start at 9 a.m., but it’s almost certain there will not be an on-time start. The rain will likely persist throughout the day, so the race could be pushed another day or two days, but NASCAR will attempt to look for an open window to squeeze it in.
NASCAR PLAYOFF POINTS STANDINGS
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Joey Logano
ADV (win at Kansas)
Kevin Harvick
+41
Denny Hamlin
+20
Brad Keselowski
+8
Chase Elliott
-8
Alex Bowman
-27
Martin Truex Jr.
-51
Kurt Busch
-73
NASCAR RACE STARTING ORDER (MONDAY)
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|2
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|3
|Erik Jones
|20
|4
|Joey Logano*
|22
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.*
|19
|6
|Chase Elliott*
|9
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|8
|Austin Dillon
|3
|9
|Brad Keselowski*
|2
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|12
|William Byron
|24
|13
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|14
|Kurt Busch*
|1
|15
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|17
|Christopher Bell
|95
|18
|Alex Bowman*
|88
|19
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|22
|Michael McDowell
|34
|23
|Ryan Newman
|6
|24
|Cole Custer
|41
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|26
|Ryan Preece
|37
|27
|Aric Almirola
|10
|28
|Ty Dillon
|13
|29
|Joey Gase
|51
|30
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|31
|Timmy Hill
|66
|32
|Daniel Suárez
|96
|33
|Chad Finchum
|49
|34
|Brennan Poole
|15
|35
|Reed Sorenson (one lap down)
|77
|36
|Kevin Harvick* (one lap down)
|4
|37
|Josh Bilicki (two laps down)
|7
|38
|Chris Buescher (-10)
|17
|39
|Quin Houff (-11)
|00
|40
|JJ Yeley (out)
|27
*Playoff driver
Comments