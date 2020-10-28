Rock Hill Herald Logo
NASCAR at Texas live updates: Rain continues Wednesday, threatening race

NASCAR enters its third straight day of weather-related postponements at Texas Motor Speedway. The Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 will attempt to resume at 3 p.m. EST Wednesday (NBCSN).

Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast through the afternoon in Fort Worth, so another delayed start or postponed event could be in the cards.

The race at the 1.5-mile oval is 501 miles (334 laps) and has stages breaks on laps 105, 210 and 334. The field will re-start on Lap 53 after it completed the first 52 laps Sunday before the red flag came out.

Joey Logano is the only driver who has earned a spot in the Championship 4 race thanks to his win at Kansas on Oct. 18. Another playoff driver could lock in his spot at Texas ... should the race happen today.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.

(RELATED: NASCAR race at Texas drags into ‘painful’ third day of waiting out wet weather)

11:15 a.m.: More rain in Texas

Rain was reported near the track around 9 a.m. EST and the forecast looks bleak through Wednesday morning, with a 76 percent chance of rain expected through 1 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com. There could be a window this afternoon, with the rain lightening to a 30 to 40 percent chance after 3 p.m., but it would still take a few hours to dry the track once rain stops.

What happens if the NASCAR race at Texas is postponed again?

If NASCAR is able to run its race at Texas today, then Martinsville will go on as planned Sunday and the championship race at Phoenix on Nov. 8.

If the race gets rained out again, that’s where things get more complicated.

“As of now, if we are able to get the race in on Wednesday, NASCAR plans to leave the advertised Martinsville schedule in place,” a memo sent from NASCAR Tuesday said. “Any additional postponements will require an adjustment to the Martinsville schedule, and we will notify you of those changes as they happen.”

NASCAR PLAYOFF POINTS STANDINGS

Joey Logano

ADV (win at Kansas)

Kevin Harvick

+41

Denny Hamlin

+20

Brad Keselowski

+8

Chase Elliott

-8

Alex Bowman

-27

Martin Truex Jr.

-51

Kurt Busch

-73

NASCAR RACE STARTING ORDER (WEDNESDAY)

OrderDriverCar No.
1Clint Bowyer14
2Jimmie Johnson48
3Erik Jones20
4Joey Logano*22
5Martin Truex Jr.*19
6Chase Elliott*9
7Ryan Blaney12
8Austin Dillon3
9Brad Keselowski*2
10Kyle Busch18
11Tyler Reddick8
12William Byron24
13Matt DiBenedetto21
14Kurt Busch*1
15Denny Hamlin*11
16Matt Kenseth42
17Christopher Bell95
18Alex Bowman*88
19John Hunter Nemechek38
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
21Bubba Wallace43
22Michael McDowell34
23Ryan Newman6
24Cole Custer41
25Corey LaJoie32
26Ryan Preece37
27Aric Almirola10
28Ty Dillon13
29Joey Gase51
30Garrett Smithley53
31Timmy Hill66
32Daniel Suárez96
33Chad Finchum49
34Brennan Poole15
35Reed Sorenson (one lap down)77
36Kevin Harvick* (one lap down)4
37Josh Bilicki (two laps down)7
38Chris Buescher (-10)17
39Quin Houff (-11)00
40JJ Yeley (out)27

*Playoff driver

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
