Kyle Larson to make NASCAR return in 2021 with Hendrick Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that it has signed NASCAR driver Kyle Larson to race its No. 5 Chevrolet car starting in 2021. Larson signed a multi-year deal with the team after he was reinstated by NASCAR following a suspension for using a racial slur in the spring.

“Kyle is unquestionably one of the most talented race car drivers in the world,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement. “He has championship-level ability and will be a significant addition to our on-track program. More importantly, I have full confidence that he understands our expectations and will be a tremendous ambassador for our team, our partners and NASCAR.”

The team said it will not run its No. 88 Chevrolet next season and will bring its currently unsponsored No. 5 car back out for 2021. The car number was used by the organization when it was founded in 1984.

Larson, 28, will join a roster of young Hendrick drivers that includes Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman.

“My goal is to win races, be a great teammate, continue my personal efforts to grow, and hold myself to that high standard personally and professionally,” Larson said in a statement. “Making the absolute most of this platform and the opportunity in front of me is my focus. I know what’s expected of me and what I expect of myself, on and off the track.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

