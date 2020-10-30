First look: Michael Jordan’s racing team unveils paint scheme, partnership details

NASCAR team 23XI Racing, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, will make its debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Bubba Wallace piloting the No. 23 Toyota Camry. Toyota

23XI Racing, the NASCAR team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, unveiled its No. 23 car paint scheme Friday on CBS This Morning. The team also announced an alliance with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Toyota Racing Development will build the team’s engines, and provide technology, data and technical assistance. Hamlin’s JGR teams will supply the chassis and other services for the team.

“It’s a good way for me to continue my partnership with Toyota some more,” Hamlin said on CBS This Morning. “And I’ve been with them now for 13 years, over 40 wins with. This is just a way to carry over that legacy.”

JGR team owner Joe Gibbs had previously said he expected a relationship between the teams. JGR fields four cars in the Cup Series, one of which is driven by Hamlin. The No. 11 driver has raced Toyota equipment for more than a decade with JGR, scoring 41 of his 44 career Cup wins in a Camry.

But Hamlin won’t be driving his team’s car. The 23XI driver, Bubba Wallace, will return to Toyota after finishing out the season with Richard Petty Motorsports in the No. 43 Chevrolet this season. Wallace began his relationship with Toyota in 2011 in a lower-level NASCAR series. He last raced Toyota equipment with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series and with JGR in the Xfinity Series in 2014.

“Bubba achieved many firsts with Toyota, and we are counting on him earning many more victories with 23XI Racing behind the wheel of a Camry,” a statement from Toyota’s vice president of marketing in North America Ed Laukes said.

The No. 23 paint scheme features a white base with red accents on the side panels and nose of the car with black lettering for the number.

The team already has big goals ahead of its first race at the 2021 season-opening Daytona 500 and is generating a lot of buzz with NBA legend Jordan entering the sport as a principal owner. Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series and Jordan is the only Black principal team owner in NASCAR.

“My main goal for 23XI Racing is to be competitive for a championship as soon as possible,” a statement from Jordan said. “Our partnership with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing gives us the equipment, resources and expertise to do it.”

Wallace has three top-five finishes in the top series, but is still seeking his first Cup win. The expectation is that the resources behind the Gibbs operation, now in partnership with 23XI Racing, could help him achieve that.

“I’m still processing it everyday,” Wallace said on CBS This Morning. “This is an exciting opportunity that’s been put in front of me that I have to capitalize on, being part of a team with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. 23XI. Partnership with Toyota. It’s coming together quite nice.”