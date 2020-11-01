Rock Hill Herald Logo
NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville live updates: Brad Keselowski on the pole

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) come through a turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at in Martinsville, Va. Hamlin’s dazzling season could potentially collapse if things go sideways Sunday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s oldest and shortest track that has been slotted as the final playoff elimination race. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Denny Hamlin (11) and Kyle Busch (18) come through a turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at in Martinsville, Va. Hamlin’s dazzling season could potentially collapse if things go sideways Sunday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s oldest and shortest track that has been slotted as the final playoff elimination race. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Steve Helber AP
Ridgeway, Va.

The final elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs is today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 starts at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the NASCAR championship race with a win at Kansas. Today’s 263-mile event at the Virginia short track will determine which three drivers will join Logano in competing for a title next weekend at Phoenix.

The race is 500 laps with stages breaks on laps 130, 260 and 500. A competition caution will be called on lap 60.

Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with Martin Truex Jr. in the front row.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Xfinity 500 at The Paperclip. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

1:15 p.m.: Bright skies in Southern Virginia

A gloomy morning has given way to bright blue skies, with some clouds overhead. There is a slight chance of rain (20 percent chance) this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but the the forecast is mostly clear and cool with a high of 61 degrees. Four cars from NASCAR’s track drying team are working on drying “weepers” (wet spots) an hour before the race start.

11:40 a.m.: Ty Dillon has a baby boy

No. 13 Germain Racing driver Ty Dillon posts an announcement on Twitter about the birth of his son, Kapton Reed Dillon, born on Thursday. This is Dillon’s second child with wife Haley Dillon. The couple also has a two-year-old daughter named Oakley.

11:35 a.m.: Pre-race inspection complete

NASCAR finds no multiple failures before the Cup race at Martinsville. Only non-playoff driver Garrett Smithley will drop to the rear at the start for a driver change in the No. 77. The command to start engines will comes at 2:33 p.m. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 2:40 p.m.

NASCAR playoff standings

Joey LoganoADV (win at Kansas)
Kevin Harvick+42
Denny Hamlin+27
Brad Keselowski+25
Alex Bowman-25
Chase Elliott-25
Martin Truex Jr.-36
Kurt Busch-81

How to watch the NASCAR race at Martinsville

Who’s on the pole for the NASCAR race?

OrderDriverCar No.
1Brad Keselowski*2
2Martin Truex Jr.*19
3Alex Bowman*88
4Denny Hamlin*11
5Kurt Busch*1
6Kevin Harvick*4
7Joey Logano*22
8Chase Elliott*9
9Kyle Busch18
10Ryan Blaney12
11Christopher Bell95
12Matt DiBenedetto21
13William Byron24
14Austin Dillon3
15Cole Custer41
16Clint Bowyer14
17Tyler Reddick8
18Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47
19Erik Jones20
20Aric Almirola10
21Ryan Newman6
22Ryan Preece37
23John Hunter Nemechek38
24Michael McDowell34
25Ty Dillon13
26Corey LaJoie32
27Jimmie Johnson48
28Chris Buescher17
29Daniel Suárez96
30Brennan Poole15
31Matt Kenseth42
32Bubba Wallace43
33Josh Bilicki7
34Timmy Hill66
35Quin Houff0
36Garrett Smithley77
37James Davison53
38JJ Yeley27
39Joey Gase51

*Playoff driver

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
