NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville live updates: Brad Keselowski on the pole
The final elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs is today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 starts at 2 p.m. on NBC.
Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the NASCAR championship race with a win at Kansas. Today’s 263-mile event at the Virginia short track will determine which three drivers will join Logano in competing for a title next weekend at Phoenix.
The race is 500 laps with stages breaks on laps 130, 260 and 500. A competition caution will be called on lap 60.
Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with Martin Truex Jr. in the front row.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Xfinity 500 at The Paperclip. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
1:15 p.m.: Bright skies in Southern Virginia
A gloomy morning has given way to bright blue skies, with some clouds overhead. There is a slight chance of rain (20 percent chance) this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but the the forecast is mostly clear and cool with a high of 61 degrees. Four cars from NASCAR’s track drying team are working on drying “weepers” (wet spots) an hour before the race start.
11:40 a.m.: Ty Dillon has a baby boy
No. 13 Germain Racing driver Ty Dillon posts an announcement on Twitter about the birth of his son, Kapton Reed Dillon, born on Thursday. This is Dillon’s second child with wife Haley Dillon. The couple also has a two-year-old daughter named Oakley.
11:35 a.m.: Pre-race inspection complete
NASCAR finds no multiple failures before the Cup race at Martinsville. Only non-playoff driver Garrett Smithley will drop to the rear at the start for a driver change in the No. 77. The command to start engines will comes at 2:33 p.m. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 2:40 p.m.
NASCAR playoff standings
|Joey Logano
|ADV (win at Kansas)
|Kevin Harvick
|+42
|Denny Hamlin
|+27
|Brad Keselowski
|+25
|Alex Bowman
|-25
|Chase Elliott
|-25
|Martin Truex Jr.
|-36
|Kurt Busch
|-81
How to watch the NASCAR race at Martinsville
- Race: Xfinity 500
- Distance: 263 miles, 500 laps (stages end on Laps 130, 260, 500. The track is 0.526 miles.
- When: Sunday 2 p.m.
- TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 1:30 p.m.)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who’s on the pole for the NASCAR race?
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Brad Keselowski*
|2
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.*
|19
|3
|Alex Bowman*
|88
|4
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|5
|Kurt Busch*
|1
|6
|Kevin Harvick*
|4
|7
|Joey Logano*
|22
|8
|Chase Elliott*
|9
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|11
|Christopher Bell
|95
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|13
|William Byron
|24
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|16
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|19
|Erik Jones
|20
|20
|Aric Almirola
|10
|21
|Ryan Newman
|6
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|27
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|28
|Chris Buescher
|17
|29
|Daniel Suárez
|96
|30
|Brennan Poole
|15
|31
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|32
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|34
|Timmy Hill
|66
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|77
|37
|James Davison
|53
|38
|JJ Yeley
|27
|39
|Joey Gase
|51
*Playoff driver
