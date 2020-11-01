Rock Hill Herald Logo
NASCAR at Martinsville race results: Championship 4 drivers finalized

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton Getty Images
Martinsville, Va.

Kevin Harvick will not be racing for NASCAR championship this year after dominating the regular season. Instead, the four drivers competing for a title in 2020 are Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

Elliott won at Martinsville Speedway Sunday evening in a tense elimination race at the Virginia short track.

“Biggest win ever for us,” Elliott said on NBC.

The No. 9 Chevrolet driver’s 10th career Cup win also sends him to the Championship 4 for the first time. He held an almost seven-second lead over second place finisher Ryan Blaney at the checkered flag. Logano finished in third.

Elliott’s evening ended in the smoke of celebratory donuts. Harvick’s night ended in the smoke of a last-ditch effort to gain a point and a position by crashing out Kyle Busch, who he was racing down the frontstretch coming to finish. He called it a “Hail Mary” attempt to push himself through to the final race.

Harvick was 42 points up over the field of playoff drivers heading into the final Round of 8 event, the Xfinity 500.

The No. 4 driver’s troubles started long before the final laps. Harvick fell out of the top-10 early, reporting handling issues to miss points in the first stage. Then, late in the second stage, a literal blow for the regular season champion: A flat tire forced Harvick to make a green flag pit stop, sending him two laps down and jeopardizing his championship hopes after amassing nine race wins this season.

Harvick battled through lapped traffic as the race leaders did the same, pinning the driver out of free pass position for a majority of the race until around 100 laps were left. That’s when Harvick made a move to round Bubba Wallace. A timely caution flag flew shortly after, rewarding Harvick with the free pass, but he was still stuck multiple cars behind playoff drivers Hamlin and Keselowski.

In the end, it came down to a one-point difference. And now it’s down to one race.

NASCAR Final 4 drivers

Joey LoganoWin at Kansas
Chase Elliott

Win at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin+9
Brad Keselowski+8
Kevin Harvick-8
Alex Bowman-28
Martin Truex Jr. -52
Kurt Busch-86

Where, when is the NASCAR championship race?

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (NBC)

NASCAR champions by year

2010: Jimmy Johnson

2011: Tony Stewart

2012: Brad Keselowski

2013: Jimmy Johnson

2014: Kevin Harvick

2015: Kyle Busch

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

2018: Joey Logano

2019: Kyle Busch

NASCAR at Martinsville final race results

Pos.DriverCar No.Time Behind
1Chase Elliot9WINNER
2Ryan Blaney126.577
3Joey Logano228.034
4Brad Keselowski28.456
5Kurt Busch19.985
6Alex Bowman8810.046
7Aric Almirola1010.102
8Clint Bowyer1412.859
9Kyle Busch1815.71
10Matt DiBenedetto2116.641
11Denny Hamlin1117.712
12Erik Jones2018.328
13Cole Custer4119.064
14Matt Kenseth4219.104
15Christopher Bell9520.632
16Ty Dillon1321.856
17Kevin Harvick430.888
18Ryan Newman6-1
19Ryan Preece37-1
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47-1
21Bubba Wallace43-1
22Martin Truex Jr.19-1
23Austin Dillon3-2
24Tyler Reddick8-2
25Corey LaJoie32-2
26John Hunter Nemecheck38-2
27Daniel Suarez96-3
28Michael McDowell34-3
29Timmy Hill66-5
30Jimmie Johnson48-5
31JJ Yeley27-6
32Josh Bilicki7-10
33Quin Houff0-11
34Joey Gase51-53
35William Byron24-61
36James Davison53-78
37Brennan Poole15-316
38Chris Buescher17-354
39Garrett Smithley77-400
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
