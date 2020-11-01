NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Martinsville race results: Championship 4 drivers finalized
Kevin Harvick will not be racing for NASCAR championship this year after dominating the regular season. Instead, the four drivers competing for a title in 2020 are Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.
Elliott won at Martinsville Speedway Sunday evening in a tense elimination race at the Virginia short track.
“Biggest win ever for us,” Elliott said on NBC.
The No. 9 Chevrolet driver’s 10th career Cup win also sends him to the Championship 4 for the first time. He held an almost seven-second lead over second place finisher Ryan Blaney at the checkered flag. Logano finished in third.
Elliott’s evening ended in the smoke of celebratory donuts. Harvick’s night ended in the smoke of a last-ditch effort to gain a point and a position by crashing out Kyle Busch, who he was racing down the frontstretch coming to finish. He called it a “Hail Mary” attempt to push himself through to the final race.
Harvick was 42 points up over the field of playoff drivers heading into the final Round of 8 event, the Xfinity 500.
The No. 4 driver’s troubles started long before the final laps. Harvick fell out of the top-10 early, reporting handling issues to miss points in the first stage. Then, late in the second stage, a literal blow for the regular season champion: A flat tire forced Harvick to make a green flag pit stop, sending him two laps down and jeopardizing his championship hopes after amassing nine race wins this season.
Harvick battled through lapped traffic as the race leaders did the same, pinning the driver out of free pass position for a majority of the race until around 100 laps were left. That’s when Harvick made a move to round Bubba Wallace. A timely caution flag flew shortly after, rewarding Harvick with the free pass, but he was still stuck multiple cars behind playoff drivers Hamlin and Keselowski.
In the end, it came down to a one-point difference. And now it’s down to one race.
NASCAR Final 4 drivers
|Joey Logano
|Win at Kansas
|Chase Elliott
Win at Martinsville
|Denny Hamlin
|+9
|Brad Keselowski
|+8
|Kevin Harvick
|-8
|Alex Bowman
|-28
|Martin Truex Jr.
|-52
|Kurt Busch
|-86
Where, when is the NASCAR championship race?
▪ 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (NBC)
NASCAR champions by year
2010: Jimmy Johnson
2011: Tony Stewart
2012: Brad Keselowski
2013: Jimmy Johnson
2014: Kevin Harvick
2015: Kyle Busch
2016: Jimmie Johnson
2017: Martin Truex Jr.
2018: Joey Logano
2019: Kyle Busch
NASCAR at Martinsville final race results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time Behind
|1
|Chase Elliot
|9
|WINNER
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|6.577
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|8.034
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|8.456
|5
|Kurt Busch
|1
|9.985
|6
|Alex Bowman
|88
|10.046
|7
|Aric Almirola
|10
|10.102
|8
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|12.859
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|15.71
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|16.641
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|17.712
|12
|Erik Jones
|20
|18.328
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|19.064
|14
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|19.104
|15
|Christopher Bell
|95
|20.632
|16
|Ty Dillon
|13
|21.856
|17
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|30.888
|18
|Ryan Newman
|6
|-1
|19
|Ryan Preece
|37
|-1
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|-1
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|-1
|22
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|-1
|23
|Austin Dillon
|3
|-2
|24
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|-2
|25
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|-2
|26
|John Hunter Nemecheck
|38
|-2
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|-3
|28
|Michael McDowell
|34
|-3
|29
|Timmy Hill
|66
|-5
|30
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|-5
|31
|JJ Yeley
|27
|-6
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|-10
|33
|Quin Houff
|0
|-11
|34
|Joey Gase
|51
|-53
|35
|William Byron
|24
|-61
|36
|James Davison
|53
|-78
|37
|Brennan Poole
|15
|-316
|38
|Chris Buescher
|17
|-354
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|77
|-400
