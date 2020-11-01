NASCAR at Martinsville race results: Championship 4 drivers finalized

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 01: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on November 01, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kevin Harvick will not be racing for NASCAR championship this year after dominating the regular season. Instead, the four drivers competing for a title in 2020 are Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

Elliott won at Martinsville Speedway Sunday evening in a tense elimination race at the Virginia short track.

“Biggest win ever for us,” Elliott said on NBC.

The No. 9 Chevrolet driver’s 10th career Cup win also sends him to the Championship 4 for the first time. He held an almost seven-second lead over second place finisher Ryan Blaney at the checkered flag. Logano finished in third.

Elliott’s evening ended in the smoke of celebratory donuts. Harvick’s night ended in the smoke of a last-ditch effort to gain a point and a position by crashing out Kyle Busch, who he was racing down the frontstretch coming to finish. He called it a “Hail Mary” attempt to push himself through to the final race.

Harvick was 42 points up over the field of playoff drivers heading into the final Round of 8 event, the Xfinity 500.

The No. 4 driver’s troubles started long before the final laps. Harvick fell out of the top-10 early, reporting handling issues to miss points in the first stage. Then, late in the second stage, a literal blow for the regular season champion: A flat tire forced Harvick to make a green flag pit stop, sending him two laps down and jeopardizing his championship hopes after amassing nine race wins this season.

Harvick battled through lapped traffic as the race leaders did the same, pinning the driver out of free pass position for a majority of the race until around 100 laps were left. That’s when Harvick made a move to round Bubba Wallace. A timely caution flag flew shortly after, rewarding Harvick with the free pass, but he was still stuck multiple cars behind playoff drivers Hamlin and Keselowski.

In the end, it came down to a one-point difference. And now it’s down to one race.

NASCAR Final 4 drivers

Joey Logano Win at Kansas Chase Elliott Win at Martinsville Denny Hamlin +9 Brad Keselowski +8 Kevin Harvick -8 Alex Bowman -28 Martin Truex Jr. -52 Kurt Busch -86

Where, when is the NASCAR championship race?

▪ 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (NBC)

NASCAR champions by year

2010: Jimmy Johnson

2011: Tony Stewart

2012: Brad Keselowski

2013: Jimmy Johnson

2014: Kevin Harvick

2015: Kyle Busch

2016: Jimmie Johnson

2017: Martin Truex Jr.

2018: Joey Logano

2019: Kyle Busch

NASCAR at Martinsville final race results

Pos. Driver Car No. Time Behind 1 Chase Elliot 9 WINNER 2 Ryan Blaney 12 6.577 3 Joey Logano 22 8.034 4 Brad Keselowski 2 8.456 5 Kurt Busch 1 9.985 6 Alex Bowman 88 10.046 7 Aric Almirola 10 10.102 8 Clint Bowyer 14 12.859 9 Kyle Busch 18 15.71 10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 16.641 11 Denny Hamlin 11 17.712 12 Erik Jones 20 18.328 13 Cole Custer 41 19.064 14 Matt Kenseth 42 19.104 15 Christopher Bell 95 20.632 16 Ty Dillon 13 21.856 17 Kevin Harvick 4 30.888 18 Ryan Newman 6 -1 19 Ryan Preece 37 -1 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 -1 21 Bubba Wallace 43 -1 22 Martin Truex Jr. 19 -1 23 Austin Dillon 3 -2 24 Tyler Reddick 8 -2 25 Corey LaJoie 32 -2 26 John Hunter Nemecheck 38 -2 27 Daniel Suarez 96 -3 28 Michael McDowell 34 -3 29 Timmy Hill 66 -5 30 Jimmie Johnson 48 -5 31 JJ Yeley 27 -6 32 Josh Bilicki 7 -10 33 Quin Houff 0 -11 34 Joey Gase 51 -53 35 William Byron 24 -61 36 James Davison 53 -78 37 Brennan Poole 15 -316 38 Chris Buescher 17 -354 39 Garrett Smithley 77 -400