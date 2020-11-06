NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR Truck championship race updates: Grant Enfinger on the pole at Phoenix
The first of NASCAR’s three national series championship races kicks off Friday evening at Phoenix Raceway. A Truck Series winner will be deemed in the final race of the season, the Lucas Oil 150 (FS1).
The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 150 miles (150 laps) with stages breaks on laps 45, 90 and 150.
The final four drivers, in starting order, are Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt. For a preview of each championship driver, click here.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Trucks championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.
7:10 p.m.: Starting order stands
NASCAR announces following pre-race technical inspection that no trucks will go to the rear for the start of the race. That means the starting order stands with Enfinger on the pole and Smith in the front row. Pre-race ceremonies will begin 10 minutes before 8 p.m. and the green flag will wave at 8:05 p.m. The race is on FS1.
HOW TO WATCH NASCAR TRUCKS CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX
Race: Lucas Oil 150
Distance: 150 miles, 150 laps (stages end on Laps 45, 90, 150. The track is 1 mile)
When: Friday 8 p.m.
TV: FS1 (broadcast starts at 7 p.m.)
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
STARTING LINEUP NASCAR TRUCKS CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
GRANT ENFINGER
|98
|2
ZANE SMITH
|21
|3
SHELDON CREED
|2
|4
BRETT MOFFITT
|23
|5
MATT CRAFTON
|88
|6
BEN RHODES
|99
|7
CHRISTIAN ECKES
|18
|8
DEREK KRAUS
|19
|9
STEWART FRIESEN
|52
|10
TYLER ANKRUM
|26
|11
DANNY BOHN
|30
|12
TREVOR BAYNE
|45
|13
RAPHAEL LESSARD
|4
|14
AUSTIN WAYNE SELF
|22
|15
SAM MAYER
|24
|16
JOHNNY SAUTER
|13
|17
AUSTIN HILL
|14
|18
SPENCER BOYD
|20
|19
CARSON HOCEVAR
|42
|20
JORDAN ANDERSON
|3
|21
CHANDLER SMITH
|51
|22
TODD GILLILAND
|38
|23
TANNER GRAY
|15
|24
DAWSON CRAM
|41
|25
RYAN TRUEX
|40
|26
TYLER HILL
|56
|27
SPENCER DAVIS
|11
|28
TATE FOGLEMAN
|2
|29
AKINORI OGATA
|33
|30
JENNIFER JO COBB
|10
|31
JOSH REAUME
|0
|32
DYLAN LUPTON
|17
|33
ROBBY LYONS
|97
