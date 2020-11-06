Rock Hill Herald Logo
NASCAR Truck championship race updates: Grant Enfinger on the pole at Phoenix

Avondale, Ariz.

The first of NASCAR’s three national series championship races kicks off Friday evening at Phoenix Raceway. A Truck Series winner will be deemed in the final race of the season, the Lucas Oil 150 (FS1).

The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 150 miles (150 laps) with stages breaks on laps 45, 90 and 150.

The final four drivers, in starting order, are Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt. For a preview of each championship driver, click here.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Trucks championship from Phoenix Raceway. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex. All times listed are Eastern.

7:10 p.m.: Starting order stands

NASCAR announces following pre-race technical inspection that no trucks will go to the rear for the start of the race. That means the starting order stands with Enfinger on the pole and Smith in the front row. Pre-race ceremonies will begin 10 minutes before 8 p.m. and the green flag will wave at 8:05 p.m. The race is on FS1.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR TRUCKS CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX

Race: Lucas Oil 150

Distance: 150 miles, 150 laps (stages end on Laps 45, 90, 150. The track is 1 mile)

When: Friday 8 p.m.

TV: FS1 (broadcast starts at 7 p.m.)

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

STARTING LINEUP NASCAR TRUCKS CHAMPIONSHIP AT PHOENIX

OrderDriverCar No.
1

GRANT ENFINGER

98
2

ZANE SMITH

21
3

SHELDON CREED

2
4

BRETT MOFFITT

23
5

MATT CRAFTON

88
6

BEN RHODES

99
7

CHRISTIAN ECKES

18
8

DEREK KRAUS

19
9

STEWART FRIESEN

52
10

TYLER ANKRUM

26
11

DANNY BOHN

30
12

TREVOR BAYNE

45
13

RAPHAEL LESSARD

4
14

AUSTIN WAYNE SELF

22
15

SAM MAYER

24
16

JOHNNY SAUTER

13
17

AUSTIN HILL

14
18

SPENCER BOYD

20
19

CARSON HOCEVAR

42
20

JORDAN ANDERSON

3
21

CHANDLER SMITH

51
22

TODD GILLILAND

38
23

TANNER GRAY

15
24

DAWSON CRAM

41
25

RYAN TRUEX

40
26

TYLER HILL

56
27

SPENCER DAVIS

11
28

TATE FOGLEMAN

2
29

AKINORI OGATA

33
30

JENNIFER JO COBB

10
31

JOSH REAUME

0
32

DYLAN LUPTON

17
33

ROBBY LYONS

97
Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
