NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR at Phoenix race results: Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series championship
Sheldon Creed is NASCAR’s Truck Series champion. The GMS Racing driver took the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway in an overtime finale that saw a shake up of the running order in the final laps of the race, the Lucas Oil 150, when a late-lap caution flew.
Zane Smith finished in second.
Brett Moffitt was in first with a four-second lead, but a spin by Dawson Cram brought out the yellow with three laps to go. Creed said he had “nothing to lose” running in third place and made a call to pit for tires and fuel as the race leaders Moffitt and Grant Enfinger, in second place, stayed out.
Creed drove low, then stayed low on the final restart of the race, rounding the turns of the 1-mile track to emerge in first to claim the 2020 Trucks championship.
Zane Smith, who won the first stage of the race and led the earliest laps, also pitted during the final yellow flag and gained positions late in the race to finish in second place during his rookie Trucks season.
Moffitt led the most laps of the race, 78, but suffered a late-race heartbreaker. His teammate will instead be celebrating tonight.
NASCAR Truck Series championship race results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Sheldon Creed*
|2
|2
|Zane Smith*
|21
|3
|Chandler Smith
|51
|4
|Christian Eckes
|18
|5
|Raphael Lessard
|4
|6
|Stewart Frisen
|52
|7
|Ben Rhodes
|99
|8
|Tyler Ankrum
|26
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|10
|Brett Moffitt*
|23
|11
|Johnny Sauter
|13
|12
|Austin Hill
|16
|13
|Grant Enfinger*
|98
|14
|Matt Crafton
|88
|15
|Tanner Gray
|15
|16
|Dylan Lupton
|17
|17
|Sam Mayer
|24
|18
|Trevor Bayne
|45
|19
|Tate Fogleman
|2
|20
|Austin Wayne Self
|22
|21
|Ryan Truex
|40
|22
|Jordan Anderson
|3
|23
|Spencer Davis
|11
|24
|Derek Kraus
|19
|25
|Tyler Hill
|56
|26
|Danny Bohn
|30
|27
|Spencer Boyd
|20
|28
|Dawson Cram
|41
|29
|Robby Lyons
|97
|30
|Akinori Ogata
|33
|31
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|10
|32
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|33
|Josh Reaume
|00
* — Championship 4 driver
