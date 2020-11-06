NASCAR at Phoenix race results: Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series championship

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories/Trench Shoring Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sheldon Creed is NASCAR’s Truck Series champion. The GMS Racing driver took the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway in an overtime finale that saw a shake up of the running order in the final laps of the race, the Lucas Oil 150, when a late-lap caution flew.

Zane Smith finished in second.

Brett Moffitt was in first with a four-second lead, but a spin by Dawson Cram brought out the yellow with three laps to go. Creed said he had “nothing to lose” running in third place and made a call to pit for tires and fuel as the race leaders Moffitt and Grant Enfinger, in second place, stayed out.

Creed drove low, then stayed low on the final restart of the race, rounding the turns of the 1-mile track to emerge in first to claim the 2020 Trucks championship.

Zane Smith, who won the first stage of the race and led the earliest laps, also pitted during the final yellow flag and gained positions late in the race to finish in second place during his rookie Trucks season.

Moffitt led the most laps of the race, 78, but suffered a late-race heartbreaker. His teammate will instead be celebrating tonight.

NASCAR Truck Series championship race results

Pos. Driver Car No. 1 Sheldon Creed* 2 2 Zane Smith* 21 3 Chandler Smith 51 4 Christian Eckes 18 5 Raphael Lessard 4 6 Stewart Frisen 52 7 Ben Rhodes 99 8 Tyler Ankrum 26 9 Todd Gilliland 38 10 Brett Moffitt* 23 11 Johnny Sauter 13 12 Austin Hill 16 13 Grant Enfinger* 98 14 Matt Crafton 88 15 Tanner Gray 15 16 Dylan Lupton 17 17 Sam Mayer 24 18 Trevor Bayne 45 19 Tate Fogleman 2 20 Austin Wayne Self 22 21 Ryan Truex 40 22 Jordan Anderson 3 23 Spencer Davis 11 24 Derek Kraus 19 25 Tyler Hill 56 26 Danny Bohn 30 27 Spencer Boyd 20 28 Dawson Cram 41 29 Robby Lyons 97 30 Akinori Ogata 33 31 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10 32 Carson Hocevar 42 33 Josh Reaume 00

* — Championship 4 driver