NASCAR at Phoenix race results: Sheldon Creed wins Truck Series championship

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories/Trench Shoring Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Avondale, Ariz.

Sheldon Creed is NASCAR’s Truck Series champion. The GMS Racing driver took the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway in an overtime finale that saw a shake up of the running order in the final laps of the race, the Lucas Oil 150, when a late-lap caution flew.

Zane Smith finished in second.

Brett Moffitt was in first with a four-second lead, but a spin by Dawson Cram brought out the yellow with three laps to go. Creed said he had “nothing to lose” running in third place and made a call to pit for tires and fuel as the race leaders Moffitt and Grant Enfinger, in second place, stayed out.

Creed drove low, then stayed low on the final restart of the race, rounding the turns of the 1-mile track to emerge in first to claim the 2020 Trucks championship.

Zane Smith, who won the first stage of the race and led the earliest laps, also pitted during the final yellow flag and gained positions late in the race to finish in second place during his rookie Trucks season.

Moffitt led the most laps of the race, 78, but suffered a late-race heartbreaker. His teammate will instead be celebrating tonight.

NASCAR Truck Series championship race results

Pos.DriverCar No.
1Sheldon Creed*2
2Zane Smith*21
3Chandler Smith51
4Christian Eckes18
5Raphael Lessard4
6Stewart Frisen52
7Ben Rhodes99
8Tyler Ankrum26
9Todd Gilliland38
10Brett Moffitt*23
11Johnny Sauter13
12Austin Hill16
13Grant Enfinger*98
14Matt Crafton88
15Tanner Gray15
16Dylan Lupton17
17Sam Mayer24
18Trevor Bayne45
19Tate Fogleman2
20Austin Wayne Self22
21Ryan Truex40
22Jordan Anderson3
23Spencer Davis11
24Derek Kraus19
25Tyler Hill56
26Danny Bohn30
27Spencer Boyd20
28Dawson Cram41
29Robby Lyons97
30Akinori Ogata33
31Jennifer Jo Cobb10
32Carson Hocevar42
33Josh Reaume00

* — Championship 4 driver

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
