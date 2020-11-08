Rock Hill Herald Logo
Chase Elliott failed pre-race inspection before NASCAR championship at Phoenix

Avondale, Ariz.

Chase Elliott failed his pre-race inspection twice ahead of today’s NASCAR championship event at Phoenix, according to a report by Fox Sports.

Elliott is competing in the championship race for the first time as a final four driver in the Cup Series. The Hendrick Motorsports driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet will have to start at the rear of the field.

NASCAR has not yet confirmed the news.

This story is developing and will be updated.

