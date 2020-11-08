NASCAR Cup race updates: Chase Elliott’s car fails pre-race inspection before championship

Chase Elliott (9) sits in the media room after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.) AP

The final race of the NASCAR season is today at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series championship, the Season Finale 500, starts at 3 p.m. on NBC.

The race at the 1-mile tri-oval is 312 miles (312 laps) with stage breaks on laps 75, 190 and 312.

The final four drivers are Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the NASCAR Cup championship from Phoenix Raceway.







Elliott hit with pre-race penalty

2:15 p.m.: Championship 4 driver and pole-sitter Chase Elliott will start at the rear for today’s race after his No. 9 Chevrolet twice failed pre-race inspection. The car passed inspection on the third time through, so no other penalties were issued to the team. Elliott will drop to the back of the field before the green flag, but he’ll have 312 laps to make up the position.

Elliott said on NBC he has all the confidence in his team and crew chief Alan Gustafson. He noted that “if you’re not pushing, you’re in the wrong business.”