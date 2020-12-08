NASCAR & Auto Racing
NASCAR already changed its 2021 schedule for the pandemic with more races in Florida
NASCAR announced Tuesday an early adjustment to its 2021 schedule due to the pandemic, replacing Auto Club Speedway with a race at the Daytona road course. All three NASCAR national series will remain in Florida to run a triple-header weekend at the Daytona road course Feb. 19-21 following the Daytona 500 on February 14.
The Cup Series was originally scheduled to race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Feb. 21, but NASCAR has moved the Homestead race back a week to Feb 28.
Auto Club Speedway, a two-mile track in Fontana, Calif., has been removed from the schedule.
Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Tuesday that it will host “a reduced number of fans” for the race weekend. The speedway said it will contact current ticket holders immediately with options and information on the reseating process. Fans are also able to visit the speedway’s website for more information on ticketing and safety protocols.
All three national series will head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as originally planned, March 5-7. FOX Sports will carry coverage for the early races in NASCAR’s schedule, including the Daytona 500. A complete schedule with start times and networks for all three series will be announced soon.
2021 NASCAR CUP SCHEDULE
- Tuesday, February 9: Clash (Daytona Road Course)
- Thursday, February 11: Duel at Daytona
- Sunday, February 14: DAYTONA 500
- Sunday, February 21: Daytona Road Course
- Sunday, February 28: Homestead-Miami
- Sunday, March 7: Las Vegas
- Sunday, March 14: Phoenix
- Sunday, March 21: Atlanta
- Sunday, March 28: Bristol Dirt
- Saturday, April 10: Martinsville
- Sunday, April 18: Richmond
- Sunday, April 25: Talladega
- Sunday, May 2: Kansas
- Sunday, May 9: Darlington
- Sunday, May 16: Dover
- Sunday, May 23: Circuit of The Americas road course, Austin, Texas
- Sunday, May 30: Charlotte
- Sunday, June 6: Sonoma
- Sunday, June 13: All-Star (Texas)
- Sunday, June 20: Nashville Superspeedway
- Saturday & Sunday, June 26-27: Pocono Doubleheader
- Sunday, July 4: Road America
- Sunday, July 11: Atlanta
- Sunday, July 18: New Hampshire
- Sunday, August 8: Watkins Glen
- Sunday, August 15: Indianapolis Road Course
- Sunday, August 22: Michigan
- Saturday, August 28: Daytona
- Sunday, September 5: Darlington*
- Saturday, September 11: Richmond*
- Saturday, September 18: Bristol*
- Sunday, September 26: Las Vegas*
- Sunday, October 3: Talladega*
- Sunday, October 10: Charlotte Roval*
- Sunday, October 17: Texas*
- Sunday, October 24: Kansas*
- Sunday, October 31: Martinsville*
- Sunday, November 7: Phoenix*
* = playoff race
