Here is the full NASCAR Cup Series 2021 schedule, start times and TV channels

Chase Elliott, right, celebrates with a pit crew member following his season championship victory in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) AP

NASCAR announced Thursday its 2021 race start times and networks for its three national series. The races will air on FOX and NBC networks, with 23 races, including Xfinity events, airing on the premier FOX and NBC stations this year — a two-race increase over 2020.

Below is the Cup Series schedule. All times are eastern. Networks and start times for the Xfinity and Truck Series can be found here.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 full schedule

Date Location Network Start Time Radio Sunday, Feb. 9 Clash (Daytona Road Course) FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Tuesday, Feb. 11 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, Feb. 14 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, Feb. 21 Daytona Road Course FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, Feb. 28 Homestead-Miami FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 7 Las Vegas FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 14 Phoenix FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 21 Atlanta FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 28 Bristol Dirt FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 10 Martinsville FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 18 Richmond FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 25 Talladega FOX 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 2 Kansas FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 9 Darlington FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 16 Dover FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 23 COTA FS1 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 30 Charlotte FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 6 Sonoma FS1 4:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 13 All-Star Open (Texas) FS1 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 13 All-Star (Texas) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 20 Nashville Superspeedway NBCSN 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, June 26 Pocono NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 27 Pocono NBCSN 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 4 Road America NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 11 Atlanta NBCSN 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 18 New Hampshire NBCSN 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 8 Watkins Glen NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 15 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 1:00 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Saturday, August 22 Michigan NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, August 28 Daytona NBC 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, Sept. 5 Darlington NBCSN 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, Sept. 11 Richmond NBCSN 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, Sept. 18 Bristol NBCSN 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, Sept. 26 Las Vegas NBCSN 7:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, Oct. 3 Talladega NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, Oct. 10 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, Oct. 17 Texas NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, Oct. 24 Kansas NBCSN 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, Oct. 31 Martinsville NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, Nov. 7 Phoenix NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM