New racing series led by Tony Stewart, Ray Evernham unveils 2021 schedule

The IROC Series, where the best drivers from various disciplines raced each other in equally prepared cars, ran for 30 seasons before Tony Stewart won its final championship in 2006 and the series quietly went away. Now Stewart, along with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham, has teamed with a group of heavyweights to bring an all-star circuit back in 2021. The Superstar Racing Experience plans a six-race, short-track series to air in prime-time on CBS in a Saturday night summer spectacular.

Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham’s new racing series, Superstar Racing Experience, released its 2021 schedule Monday morning. The schedule features six races at dirt and short tracks on Saturdays in June and July. The races will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Four pavement tracks of Stafford, Lucas Oil Raceway, Slinger and the Nashville Fairgrounds are featured in the schedule, along with the dirt tracks of Eldora and Knoxville.

“All (tracks) demand respect and each forces drivers to adapt,” Stewart said in a release. “What works at one track won’t necessarily transfer to another. These venues have seen some of the best racers in the country, but this will be the first time drivers from so many different disciplines will be racing on these historic tracks all at the same time.”

Stewart, a NASCAR team owner and three-time Cup champion driver, and Evernham, Jeff Gordon’s former crew chief, teamed up to launch the series that features top drivers across a variety of racing disciplines, including NASCAR, IndyCar and Formula One.

Nine drivers have been announced: Stewart, Hélio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan, Bill Elliott, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber and Ernie Francis Jr., with three more driver announcements expected.

Stewart and Evernham have said that the series is not meant to compete with NASCAR and is intended to highlight horsepower and driver talent rather than aerodynamics for motorsports fans. Drivers will compete in a specialized car designed by Evernham, according to a report by Autoweek.

SRX 2021 schedule:

Stafford Motor Speedway - June 12

Knoxville Raceway - June 19

Eldora Speedway - June 26

Lucas Oil Raceway - July 3

Slinger Speedway - July 10

Nashville Fairgrounds - July 17

