Pitbull joins NASCAR as Trackhouse Racing team co-owner

Mr. Worldwide is joining NASCAR. International music icon Pitbull will be a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, joining team founder Justin Marks and No. 99 Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez for the team’s inaugural Cup season in 2021.

Trackhouse dropped a surprise announcement Friday on social media. Pitbull wrote on Twitter that he’s been a NASCAR fan since the 1990 film “Days of Thunder.”

“Thank you Justin Marks, Ty Norris & Daniel Suarez for the great opportunity,” the singer wrote. “This is a great way to celebrate my 40th bday, so Get Ready!”

He ended the post with his signature Spanish phrase: “Dale!”

This is not the first time Pitbull has made an appearance in NASCAR. He performed a song with country music singer Blake Shelton prior to the first Cup race in Phoenix last year. He also was featured in a video intro ahead of NASCAR’s Cup race at Homestead-Miami Speedway last summer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
