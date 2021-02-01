Joe Gibbs Racing locks in Denny Hamlin, FedEx with multiyear contract extensions

Denny Hamlin isn’t going anywhere. At least, not in the near future. Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday that the NASCAR team is extending its relationship with its three-time Daytona 500 winning driver and longtime sponsor partner, FedEx, for the No. 11 Toyota.

The team labeled the deal as a pair of “multi-year agreements,” but exact terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hamlin’s contract was reportedly up at the end of this year.

FedEx has served as Hamlin’s primary sponsor on the No. 11 for more than 15 years, and together the team amassed 13 wins over the past two seasons in the Cup Series. Hamlin, 40, has 44 Cup wins in his career and is seeking his third Daytona 500 win in a row this season.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organization has been a tremendous success story in so many ways and we’re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team,” JGR owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement. “Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship.”