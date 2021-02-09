NASCAR & Auto Racing
Kyle Busch wins Busch Clash. Full NASCAR exhibition race results.
There was a multiple overshot turns that sent drivers off the track during Tuesday night’s Busch Clash. That was a first for the exhibition Cup race typically held on the tri-oval. There was also a smoking car and long yellow flags, which is nothing new to NASCAR. What was new was that the Clash was held on the Daytona road course for the first time this year.
The race didn’t deliver the spectacular crashes that the Clash usually promises, but it did deliver some surprises. Including a last lap pass for the win by none other than Kyle Busch.
After Martin Truex Jr. slammed into the wall coming out off the backstretch chicane, a caution was called the bunch the field with five laps left. Ryan Blaney pitted for fresh tires, and defending Cup champion Chase Elliott stayed out for the lead. With two laps to go, Blaney slid ahead of Elliott for the lead. Elliott got into Blaney chasing him from the inside and Kyle Busch, in third, swiped the lead.
Elliott finished in second.
Stay tuned for a full race analysis.
Busch Clash race results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Kyle Busch
|18
|2
|Chase Elliott
|9
|3
|Joey Logano
|2
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|5
|William Byron
|24
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|7
|Alex Bowman
|48
|8
|Erik Jones
|43
|9
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|12
|Aric Almirola
|10
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|15
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|18
|Ty Dillon
|23
|19
|Kurt Busch
|1
|20
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|21
|Cole Custer
|41
